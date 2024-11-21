Shares

James Draka Kombo has been a prominent figure in the TV industry for the past 16 years. James is a former player for AFC Leopards who has contributed to numerous renowned projects, including Sense 8, Sumu la Penzi, Wash and Set, Pepeta and 4Play through his company, CJ3 Entertainment.

In his latest Showmax Original, 4Play, James taps into adult themes to showcase the male experience in Nairobi, a perspective he feels is often neglected in the media. Inspired by his previous work, Pepeta, Kombo sought to depict the challenges and excitement of being a man, tackling issues like gambling, financial stress, and the contrast between appearances and reality.

4Play follows four male friends played by Daniel Weke (Mali), AMVCA nominee Elsaphan Njora (Kati Kati), Maina wa Ndungu (Kina), and Kalasha winner Bilal Wanjau (Faithless) who, despite their chaotic personal lives, find friendship, love and perseverance.

In an exclusive interview, James reflects on the latest Showmax Original and the inspiration behind exposing Nairobi’s underbelly:

Tell us about your inspiration for your newest project, 4Play, and your inspiration for portraying the risqué side of Nairobi.

Today, a lot of the TV shows we consume tell the story from the female gaze, which is still fine. With 4Play, I wanted to tell the story from the man’s perspective. I wanted to showcase the gains and struggles of being a man in Nairobi – from gambling, financial pressures, “get-rich-quick” schemes and the wild nightlife to the complexities of relationships and marriages today – things that every average Joe can relate to.

As someone who has grown up and lived in Nairobi, I have seen these dynamics up close and personal. I mean, I can go to a club with friends, see them spend hundreds of thousands to impress their side chick or friends, but by the next day, they are borrowing money for basics. That tension, between flashy appearances and real struggles, felt like the perfect story to explore. In many ways, 4Play is a mirror to the society we’re part of – a look into how far people go for status, survival, or simply to escape reality.

Intimacy and sensuality take centre stage in the storytelling in 4Play. Tell us about it.

One thing I wanted to capture in 4Play was the role of intimacy within Nairobi’s nightlife and social culture. You’ll see themes of relationships, romance, and even the transactional side of intimacy because, let’s face it, it’s part of everyday life. The series doesn’t shy away from these elements; instead, it presents them honestly. I believe that showing these layers helps make the characters and their choices feel grounded and authentic.

With 4Play being an adult drama, how was it pitching the show to Showmax?

I conceptualized 4Play way back in 2018 and even did a pilot. But as with many projects, the journey took time. Covid slowed things down, and I had to re-pitch the idea in 2023. The pitching process was tough – imagine selling your vision in just 20 minutes! But it was worth it. When I got the green light, it felt like everything I had envisioned was finally going to come alive.

Who was your favourite character in 4Play?

If I had to pick a favourite character, it would be Michael. He’s the “everyman” in the group – someone many viewers will relate to. He’s the guy trying to do right by his family, but life isn’t always that simple. Michael’s relationship with his wife brings up a lot of real issues: losing intimacy, the pressures of routine, and the quiet resentments that can build up in a marriage. There’s something endearing about his journey, even when he struggles. I think a lot of married people will see themselves in Michael’s story.

People might not know that you also played for AFC Leopards before transitioning into filmmaking. Do you miss those days? How did your football career shape your personality and work ethic?

Before I got into film and TV, football was my first love. I played top-flight football with AFC Leopards and even had a few stints on the national team where I played against Cameroon and Yemen. Today, I’m still waiting for the money from that stint. If a football career paid well, I would be there.

But over time, I transitioned into storytelling. There’s something about creating a project, seeing it grow, and watching it come to life that’s just as thrilling as scoring a goal. My time in football taught me discipline, teamwork, and resilience – qualities that I bring into every project.

What does a typical day in the life of James Kombo look like when you’re not working on a set?

I’m a father to three energetic boys. My days start early, usually with dropping them off at school and then attending morning mass. It’s a routine that keeps me grounded, especially given how unpredictable production work can be. I also make time to play football twice a week, and yes, I still feel that competitive spirit every time I step on the field. I also love going shopping with my family during my free time, especially for clothes.

What was your most recent purchase?

I bought a jacket for some crazy money. After wearing it the first time I realized maybe I didn’t need it. (laughs)

What’s next?

My goal is to produce a feature film by 2025. Watch this space!