Shares

Betika, through its Betika Na Community initiative, recently hosted a friendly football tournament for Jua Kali artisans in Nairobi. Betika in partnership with the Unique Mechanical and Auto Artisans Welfare Society launched the Fundi Bingwa Cup in early August in an effort to support artisans and craftsmen in the Jua Kali sector.

Since inception, the Betika Na Community initiative has reached hundreds of thousands of youths across Kenya by supporting them through sports, equipment, and direct financial support into their business ventures. This year, Betika begun its support for Jua Kali artisans such as masons, plumbers, electricians, mechanics among many others by providing uniforms, financial support, kits, balls, and other sports equipment.

In addition to the sports equipment, Betika donated 50 toolboxes and a 10,000-litre air compressor spray guns to improve the trade of about 2000 artisans. The Fundi Bingwa tournament saw Langata Southland FC win the men’s category taking home Ksh. 250,000 and Beijing Raiders win the women’s category taking home Ksh. 100,000.

“It was a very good weekend, and we are impressed by the number of artisans who play football during their free time. Through this initiative, we believe that we can influence positive change among the youth by creating an atmosphere of talent and skills development. We are proud of the Langata Southlands and the Beijing raiders teams who have won this year’s tournament. We are hoping to make it bigger and better next year,” said Jackie Tonui, Betika marketing Manager.

“I thank all the artisans who came out and made this tournament a success. I also thank Betika for the progress they have made in uplifting sport and supporting Kenya youth. The Jua Kali sector contributes immensely towards the Kenyan economy. Betika Na Community has come to change the lives of the youth and I am happy that this sector has finally got a chance to be beneficiaries of this noble initiative,” said Kennedy Onyango, the National chairman of Unique Mechanical and Auto Artisans Welfare Society.