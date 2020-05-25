Shares

Kenyan betting company Betika has announced that it has brought back its Ksh. 15 million midweek jackpot for its customers.

The jackpot, which had been halted due to the lack of sports games caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic, is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday 26th May, 2020.

Betika customers have been asking the company to bring back the Ksh 15 million Jackpot, mainly due to its affordability. To win the Jackpot, customers are required to stake Ksh 15 only. The Jackpot is already live on its website betika.com/jackpots/midweekjp.

Some of the games that customers can bet on include matches in the Amernia Premier League, Czech National Football League and some virtual games.

Some customers have already started analyzing the games with others placing early bird bets with hopes of winning the 15 Million or the hefty bonuses that come with 12, 13 or 14 correct predictions.

Betika is a sports betting platform with operations in Nairobi, Kenya. The platform is licensed and regulated by the BCLB (Betting Control and Licensing Board).

To place a bet on Betika, all you have to do is deposit money into your account via Safaricom M-PESA and Airtel Money. The minimum amount you can stake is Ksh. 50. The betting platform offers betting for football games and other sports such as tennis, ice hockey, basketball, baseball, handball, volleyball, MMA, boxing, rugby, darts, American football and futsal.