Superbrands East Africa celebrated 40 of the region’s top brands at a Tribute Awards Ceremony held on Thursday 31st March 2022 at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The evening was a celebration of the leading brands that persevered and broke boundaries despite the COVID19 pandemic. Brand representation came from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

This year, and for the first time since its 2006 inception in East Africa, the program introduces the ‘Superbrands Personality of The Year Award’. The accolade was presented to leading Kenyan sporting hero Kipchoge Keino.

Receiving the award, the esteemed Keino noted that his hard work and focus made him a world-class competitor and urged brands to come together and support sports in the country.

Kipchoge Keino, had this to say, “Let us work and improve sports in this country. Sports unite the youths of this country and the world and I’m sure we have a lot of talents in this country. Let us prepare and build facilities in various schools to support our youth. We can do it if we’re united and build facilities for our youths.”

Brands recognized in this 7th edition were derived from a 100% consumer insights survey conducted by TNS Kantar. Insights from the survey reflect current consumer sentiment of:

Opting for more affordable brands because of budget constraints brought about by job losses or pay cuts related to COVID19. More than 60% opting to go out of their way in search of best prices. 77% of consumers were driven towards brands ‘with purpose’. Those that were committed to supporting communities in a meaningful capacity. Gravitation towards betting and gambling in search of ‘quick money’ despite local industry turmoil and crackdown.

The sixth bi-annual Tribute Awards ceremony hosted over 150 captains of industry, CEO’s, decision makers and influencers. Amongst those attending included: Dr Vimal Shah of Bidco, Patricia Ithau of WPP Scangroup, Abbas Gullet of Red Cross and Darshan Chandaria of Chandaria Industries. The evening was hosted by MC personality Sheila Mwanyigah.

Jawad Jaffer, Project Manager Superbrands East Africa noted “The brands we pay tribute to in this 7th East African edition have shown resilience and fortitude through the uncertainty of the pandemic. They have found focus in these extraordinary times to emerge as industry and category leaders through the lens of their consumers. They evolved with their customers without getting left behind and today they stand as examples of best practice. Superbrands is glad to recognize those embracing change. We salute you’.

