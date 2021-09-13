Shares

Betika has announced that it is the official sponsor for the 3rd edition of the GrandPa tournament that will be held in Kibera, dubbed Betika Na GrandPa 1 Milli SuperCup. The winners of the tournament will take win Ksh. 350,000 courtesy of Betika.

The betting firm’s aim is to invest in the youth by nurturing their talent through Sports, Arts and Culture and creating a memorable Betika BTL experience through the GrandPa Super Cup. The tournament will have a pool of 64 teams in Nairobi including 48 male and 16 female teams.

“At the heart of the community, sports is a way of life with the vision of getting a better life. One of the most striking things about observing the grassroot players during their training is their enthusiasm, something that is inspired by football but not confined to it. The selected 64 teams will compete for 12 weeks that’s from the end of September to Mid December,” said Noah Yusuf, GrandPa Records CEO.

On his part, Caleb Malweyi, Chairperson Nairobi West FKF said, “As FKF, we intend to continue supporting the community teams and help them reach league levels. We also call upon other industry players and sports stakeholders to join Betika in building Kenyan sportsmen and supporting our own. Football in Kenya is improving and the Football Kenya Federation has always been committed to ensuring that it develops even further.”

“Our plan is to have a 3day mentorship and training session where we will have all the coaches and team goal keepers taken through serious mentorship program from our celebrity footballers in conjunction with Betika. During these sessions we will be able to identify, nurture and expose talents amongst the players, mold the team into responsible members of the community. We are happy with the strides ‘Betika Na Community’ is making in transforming the lives of our youth,” said Kate Arudo, PR Manager Betika.