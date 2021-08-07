Shares

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and BetKing Kenya have announced the termination of their existing sponsorship contracts for the BetKing Premier League (BKPL) and BetKing Division One League. This comes a year after the Federation announced a Ksh. 1.2 billion sponsorship deal with the betting company.

In a joint statement by FKF Chairman Nick Mwendwa and Ivana Ristic, Country Director BetKing Kenya, FKF has recognized the support received from BetKing, stating that the Betting Company has played a crucial part in fostering the growth of local football. According to FKF, these resources have had a tremendous impact to each of the 18 FKFPL and 32 Division One Clubs from Zone A and Zone B. All the clubs received partial support for their budgets through the BetKing sponsorship.

BetKing equally appreciated the opportunity to sponsor the Leagues in line with BetKing’s Brand mission. BetKing has maintained its commitment to participating in the growth of Kenya’s sporting talents particularly at the grassroots levels through solid and long-term partnerships.

BetKing is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board under the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act, Cap 131, Laws of Kenya under License number 0000285.