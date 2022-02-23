Shares

BetKing, a sports and digital entertainment company, has handed a Ksh. 500,000 cheque for the renovation of the Dagoretti Youth Community Centre based in Kawangware. The community centre is run by Dagoretti Youth Welfare Organization, home to hundreds of young men and women who have overcome forms of addiction and a life of crime in Kawangware.

The centre is a safe haven where the community can safely interact with each other while making a living from their sports and movies viewing center. All this in a small room of approx. 20 sqm with land donated by the county government to the group. It is here that they open their doors to youths in the community to watch their favorite football matches and support their favorite teams such as Arsenal, Man United, Manchester City, amongst others.

BetKing also launched its mobile app and first retail shop in Kenya, with Vinnie Baite as the influencer and DJ Joe on the decks. The BetKing app allows free downloads as one does not need data bundles, and also offers 225% multi-bet bonus and 40% bonus virtuals. The second shop will be opened in Kayole in the next few weeks.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Klaire Muriithi, Head of Marketing in Kenya said, “BetKing will partner with the Dagoretti Youth Welfare Organisation to enhance the current viewing structure which has seen wear and tear over the years and has been damaged with significant road construction taking out a portion of its structure. We anticipate the groundbreaking to be commissioned this week as a start to deriving brand trust and relevance.”

The chairman of Dagoretti Youth Centre, Ramadhan Hadisi welcomed the donation from BetKing saying it will go along way in helping to accommodate the rehabilitation of the group and support the local community. “This centre has been the home to many abandoned youths who are in recovery. It provides a recreational and sports centre for them, a place to gather as a community. We appreciate this handsome donation from BetKing that will help renovate this place and make it more habitable and making a huge difference in the daily lives of the individuals,” he added.