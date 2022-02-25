Shares

The world football governing body has suspended Kenya from all football activities for an indefinite period. This is due to what they termed as undue interference from the government in football activities in the country.

This move comes after the government through Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, on November 11 last year disbanded the Nick Mwendwa led Football Kenya Federation and installed a Caretaker Committee. The committee was to, among other things, run football activities in accordance with the federation’s constitution.

In a letter to the disbanded federation’s secretary-general Barry Otieno, Fifa asked the government to: “repeal of the Cabinet Secretary’s decision of 11 November 2021 appointing the caretaker committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee.”

Fifa indicated that, it would only lift the suspension upon “receipt of confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control.”

Fifa President Gianni Infantino, had this to say, “Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the Fifa Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party.”