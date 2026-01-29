Shares

The Government of Kenya has officially signaled its next major move in the global race for capital, announcing the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference 2026 (KIICO 2026).

Scheduled to take place in Nairobi from March 25th to 27th, the summit aims to secure $2 billion (Ksh. 258 billion) in investments.

The conference is organized by the Kenya Investment Authority (Invest Kenya) under the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

Unlike previous iterations, the 2026 edition is structured as a comprehensive three-day intensive:

March 25: The flagship KIICO 2026 kicks off, focusing on national strategic projects.

March 26: The 2nd COMESA Investment Forum takes center stage, highlighting regional trade and cross-border opportunities.

March 27: The Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII) Forum concludes the event with a focus on sustainable manufacturing and the transition to a net-zero economy.

Key priority areas include agriculture, textiles, e-mobility, renewable energy, and the creative economy, alongside a push for enhanced Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

“KIICO 2026 is about scaling investment that delivers real results for Kenyans—more jobs, stronger local industries, and sustainable growth across our counties,” stated Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, Principal Secretary for Investment Promotion. He noted that the conference is specifically designed to translate “interest” into “outcomes.”

George Olaka, CEO of ARISE IIP Kenya, noted that Kenya is at an “inflection point,” where the focus must shift toward integrating capital into local value chains.

Similarly, KCB Bank Kenya has positioned itself as a key facilitator. David Nyamu, General Manager for Sovereign & Public Sector at KCB, emphasized that the bank is committed to providing the financial architecture and local market insights necessary to turn these high-level opportunities into operational realities.