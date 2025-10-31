Shares

KCB Bank Kenya has signed a strategic partnership with the Kenya Investment Authority (Invest Kenya) to boost support and facilitation for foreign investors looking to establish or expand their operations in Kenya.

This collaboration aims to create a seamless investor experience by integrating KCB’s comprehensive financial solutions with the government-led investment facilitation services provided by Invest Kenya. The goal is to strengthen Kenya’s position as a leading investment hub in Africa.

The agreement will streamline access to tailored financial services, business advisory, and crucial investment facilitation for international investors in key economic sectors. They include manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai, KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, highlighted the partnership’s importance for the nation’s economy. “We recognize that foreign direct investment plays a vital role in driving Kenya’s economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing innovation,” said Mrs. Kimtai. “This collaboration allows us to provide tailor-made banking solutions—such as transacting and payments, project financing, trade facilitation, and linkages with local partners—ensuring investors can hit the ground running.”

Mr. John Mwendwa, Invest Kenya Chief Executive Officer, affirmed the commitment to improving the investment climate. “This is a major step towards enhancing Kenya’s investment facilitation framework. We want to leverage KCB’s reach, scale, and expertise to bolster investments across sectors,” Mr. Mwendwa stated. “This partnership underscores our commitment to deepening Kenya’s positioning as a preferred investment destination.”

KCB Bank Kenya Limited, a subsidiary of KCB Group Plc, is the largest commercial bank in the country. It has over 200 branches, 367 ATMs, and 16,000 agents. KCB Group Plc has a regional presence in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, and DRC Congo. It also has representative offices in Ethiopia and Belgium, and a wide network of over 200 correspondent bank relationships globally.