Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa are holding a healthcare convention for more than 200 exhibitors and industry investors at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from 4-6 September.

Attendees will be treated to keynote speeches, panel discussions and networking opportunities that hope to propel the region’s healthcare sector into an era of innovation and prosperity.

Over 8,000 healthcare and medical lab professional visitors are expected to participate in the largest medical professionals gathering in East Africa.

A range of Kenyan state officials, from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy will attend this year’s conference. Influential medical industry leaders like Roche, Snibe Diagnostic and Crown Healthcare will join the likes of Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Daedalus and LG at this convention. These partners will bring the latest medical technologies and showcase their benefits at Medic East Africa.

The environmental impact of in-person conferences is top of mind for Medic East Africa. Measures have been taken to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the three day event. Examples include contracting partners like BasiGo, an electric bus company, to transport visitors to and from the KICC while lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, only sustainable building materials have been used at the venue and exhibitors are encouraged to avoid disposable exhibition stands. This ensures all core elements like walls, archways, and counters can be reused in the future to reduce waste.

Tom Coleman, Senior Exhibitions Manager at Informa Markets Healthcare says, “We have created a platform to bring hospital managers, medical manufacturers, key government leaders and medical experts into the same room for discussions on the industries most pressing issues.”

This year’s meeting boasts a line-up of regional and international experts who will share cutting-edge insights and best practices to solve the region’s greatest health challenges. Medic East Africa 2024 promises to be a transformative event for the local healthcare industry.