Kenya Airways (KQ) has launched The Asante Executive Hub, a government-tailored travel centre at the KICC in Nairobi.

The hub is designed to offer one-stop travel solutions for government and private sector executive travellers, offering a comprehensive range of travel options. This includes ticketing, customer care while prioritizing convenience, safety, and efficiency at the highest standards.

The travel centre is strategically nestled within the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), and is perfectly positioned to cater to international travellers attending global conferences and events. This prime location not only enhances the convenience for our esteemed guests but also solidifies KQ’s pivotal role in the executive and government travel space.

In the coming months, The Asante Executive Hub will transition into a fully accredited IATA Billing and Settlement (BSP) Plan entity. This transition will allow Kenya Airways to offer expanded services, including ticketing services for other airlines, executive charter services, and advanced online travel management.

At the launch event, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka stated, “The Asante Executive Hub is a testament to our dedication to delivering specialized and high-quality services to our government clientele. This hub positions us as the go-to partner for government travel management, bolstering our commitment to excellence and fostering a closer partnership with Government officials.”

On his part, Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways said, “As part of our customer centricity, we are pioneering innovations and setting new benchmarks for customer satisfaction and loyalty within the travel industry. We continuously explore innovative ways to enhance our services and create lasting customer value that aligns with our long-term growth strategy to drive our market expansion efforts, particularly within the government and executive travel sectors.”