Shares

Transport in Kenya is finally having its main character moment. As we navigate January 2026, it’s clear we’ve achieved things people called impossible a decade ago. We’ve moved past the era of the “Lunatic Line” and into a time where “catching the train” is a legitimate, high-quality way to move.

The SGR is a logistics powerhouse, and the Nairobi Commuter Rail is finally giving the capital’s workforce a breather. These are massive wins. But while we’ve built the bones of a national system, it’s time to give our cities a soul. To do that, we need to stop thinking of rail as just a “long-distance” solution and start prioritizing Urban Light Rail as the heartbeat of our metropolitan centers.

Before we talk about the “what’s next,” we have to acknowledge that the current setup is doing the heavy lifting:

The SGR is a Vibe: It has completely changed domestic travel. It’s punctual, clean, and has made the coast feel like it’s just in the neighborhood.

The Commuter Rail is a Lifeline: The new DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) serving Nairobi are a proof of concept. They’ve shown that if you give a Kenyan a clean, scheduled train, they’ll happily skip the two-hour jam on Thika Road.

The Riruta-Ngong Extension: Watching this 12.5km line race toward completion this year is exciting. It’s the kind of “surface metro” thinking we need to see more of.

While we’ve mastered the long-distance haul, our internal city movement is still clogged. To fix this, we need to look at global leaders like Taiwan or the recently completed Riyadh Metro.

The Taiwan Lesson: Cities like Taipei and Kaohsiung didn’t just build one big line; they built a dense “Mass Rapid Transit” (MRT) network that weaves through the city. It sits right where people live, work, and shop.

The Riyadh Revolution: They treated the metro as the spine of the city. With air-conditioned, high-tech hubs and driverless tech, they turned public transit into a lifestyle choice, not a last resort.

Kenya’s next bold move must be the prioritization of Urban Rail in our major hubs—and it isn’t just a Nairobi thing.

1. Beyond Nairobi: Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru

Nairobi’s congestion is famous, but anyone who has navigated Mombasa or Kisumu during rush hour knows the struggle. We need:

Mombasa “Island Loop”: A light rail system circling the island, connecting the Likoni ferry to the SGR Terminus. It would instantly modernize our tourism capital.

The Kisumu “Lakeside Link”: Imagine a sleek light rail running along the lakefront, connecting the airport to the CBD. It would turn Kisumu into a world-class blue economy hub.

2. The “Nairobi Underground” and LRT

The current commuter trains are great, but they share tracks with freight. For a real urban revolution, we need a dedicated Light Rail Transit (LRT) system—possibly even going underground in high-density spots like Upper Hill or Westlands—to get people to the very doorstep of their offices.

3. One Card to Rule Them All

We need to kill the friction. The goal should be a unified payment system. Whether you’re hopping on an SGR train to Mombasa or a city light-rail car, you should pay with one tap of your phone. No queues, no multiple apps, just seamless movement.