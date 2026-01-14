Shares

Russia has announced plans to extend visa-free travel privileges to four additional African countries: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Eswatini.

The initiative, led by Moscow’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Duma, seeks to deepen Russia’s influence on the continent at a time when Western travel restrictions and diplomatic shifts are creating new opportunities for engagement.

Targeted Countries: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Eswatini.

Current Partners: Russia already maintains reciprocal visa-free agreements with 11 African nations, including South Africa, Angola, Morocco, and the Seychelles.

The move is designed to boost tourism, facilitate business exchanges, and strengthen political alliances as Russia pivots its foreign policy away from Europe and toward the “Global South.”

The timing of this announcement is significant. While Russia is opening its doors, the United States has introduced more stringent entry requirements for several African nations, including controversial “visa bonds” that can cost travelers up to $15,000.

By removing travel barriers, Moscow aims to position itself as a more accessible partner for African citizens and businesses. Sangadzhi Tarbaev, head of the State Duma’s tourism committee, noted that while Africa (outside of Egypt) is not yet a mass market for Russian tourists, interest is growing as Russians seek new destinations outside of traditional Western European routes.

Beyond tourism, the visa-free initiative is part of a broader “Partnership with Africa” strategy. Tatyana Dovgalenko, a director at the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that negotiations are ongoing to eventually establish visa-free travel with the majority of the continent.

As French and American influence faces various challenges in specific African regions, Russia is moving to fill the vacuum. By simplifying travel to southern Africa—a region rich in natural resources and biodiversity—Russia hopes to foster long-term economic cooperation and “people-to-people” diplomacy.

Current African Countries with Russian Visa-Free Access

As of early 2026, the following 11 countries already enjoy reciprocal visa-free travel with Russia: