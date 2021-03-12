Shares

Smartphone manufacturer, realme, has been named among the Top 5 brands in 15 regions according to Q4 2020 Canalys global smartphone shipment report.

According to the report, realme ranked fourth to maintain its position as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the Southeast Asia market in Q4 2020.

realme ranked 3rd in the Philippines and maintained more than 100% year-on-year growth in growing economies like Thailand and Myanmar. In the Indian market, realme came in fifth place with a 12% market share, staying closely at the top four.

At the same time, realme entered the top five positions in some European markets, including Greece, Czech Republic, and Russia. In Russia, realme achieved 338% annual growth in Q4.

realme has launched 6 phones in the Kenyan market s as well as AIot products last year in just 4 months. This made realme the first in the world to ship over 50 million units, with Kenya being one of the key destination markets.

“By embodying the spirit of Dare to Leap, realme is the amalgamation of best performance and trendy designs, with remarkable prices. We are confident that realme’s products and marketing strategy are effective even during this difficult time. realme will keep providing an optimum combination of bold, innovative designs and a balanced integration between software and hardware to meet the young generation’s requirements.” realme CEO, Sky Li introduced.

According to Canalys, realme ranked in the Top 5 brands by shipment including the following regions; India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Egypt, Israel, Czech Republic, Greece, and the greater Southeast Asia region as a whole.

The company has already unveiled a plan to increase sales by at least 30% in 2020, with plans to launch products that mirror the changing trends in the Kenyan market.