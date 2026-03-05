Shares

A chilling investigation has uncovered a sophisticated human trafficking syndicate operating within Kenya, systematically recruiting and exporting young men to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the government has remained largely silent, this exposé reveals that the operation is fueled by a network of high-level corruption involving the Department of Defense (DoD), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ministry of Labor.

The operation reportedly began in December 2024, sparked by a phone call from a Russian national identified as Mikail Leapin. Operating alongside another Russian named Dimmitri, Leapin pitched a deal to Kenyan intermediaries to recruit trained ex-military and paramilitary personnel for the Russian army.

A central figure in the local operation, referred to as “Reds,” claims that the “opportunity” was presented as a lucrative security job, though the true nature—combat on the front lines—was quickly made clear to those coordinating the deals.

The syndicate did not operate in the shadows; it bypassed legal hurdles through a “pay-to-play” model involving key government offices. According to investigative findings, senior officials at the DoD headquarters and DCI headquarters were looped into the deal as early as April 2025.

The “bribe package” for each recruit transported to Russia was reportedly structured as follows:

Immigration Officers: Ksh. 50,000 per person to facilitate travel.

DCI Officers (Airport): Ksh. 20,000 per person to ensure “safe passage.”

Ministry of Labor Officials: Ksh. 5,000 per person to overlook illegal recruitment activities.

Recruits were enticed with life-altering sums of money. The offer included:

Sign-on Bonus: Ksh. 1.6 million.

Monthly Salary: Ksh. 280,000.

Death Benefits: Families were promised approximately Ksh. 13 million in the event of a fatality.

However, the agency fee to join this program was a staggering Ksh. 650,000, covering expedited passports, visas, and accommodation. Many recruits were held in overcrowded apartments in Mavoko and Nairobi, where they were given basic Russian language lessons and shown combat videos to prepare them for the battlefield.

A National Intelligence report tabled in Parliament paints a grim picture of the scale of this operation. It is estimated that nearly 1,000 Kenyans are currently in Russia. The report breaks down their status:

89 are currently on the front line.

28 are Missing in Action (MIA).

39 are hospitalized with injuries.

30 have been repatriated.

While the Russian recruitment uses e-visas and a centralized syndicate, the investigation also noted a smaller number of Kenyans joining the Ukrainian army through a more traditional visa process at the embassy.

Despite evidence of e-visas being issued by the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, documents that typically require state-level awareness, the Russian government has denied that Mikail Leapin is an official employee.

As Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi prepares for an upcoming visit to Russia, families of the missing continue to demand answers. For now, the “Rush to Russia” remains a tragic testament to how economic desperation can be exploited by a machinery of corruption.

Watch the full investigative report below: