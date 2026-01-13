Shares

The I&M Foundation has announced a Ksh. 30 million scholarship fund in partnership with the Palmhouse Foundation. This investment will support 100 students transitioning into Grade 10 (Senior Secondary School) over the next three academic years (2026–2028).

This announcement marks the largest single cohort supported by the I&M Foundation since the partnership began in 2020. The scholarship covers tuition, uniforms, mentorship, and school visits for students as they navigate Grades 10 through 12 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking at the 2026 Senior School Send-Off Event, Kihara Maina, I&M Regional CEO and Interim CEO of I&M Bank Kenya, emphasized that education is a cornerstone of the Foundation’s mission.

“At I&M Bank, we believe our growth is intertwined with the progress of the communities we serve,” said Mr. Maina. “We commit 2% of our profits to the I&M Foundation, with 30% of that investment dedicated specifically to education. This partnership reflects our belief that no talented student should be held back by financial constraints, especially as the education landscape evolves to meet new global demands.”

Since 2020, the collaboration between the I&M Foundation and Palmhouse Foundation has reached 305 beneficiaries, with 122 students currently active in the program. Beyond financial aid, the initiative provides:

Holistic Mentorship: Guidance to help students navigate the transition to senior school.

Career Pathways: Support in choosing specialized CBC tracks (STEM, Social Sciences, Arts & Sports).

Life Skills: Financial literacy and personal development training.

Mr. Eric Kimani, Chairman of the Palmhouse Foundation, noted the importance of corporate support as costs rise:

“As tuition and boarding costs increase with the introduction of specialized senior school programs, I&M Foundation’s continued support ensures the transition from junior to senior secondary remains seamless for our most vulnerable yet capable students.”