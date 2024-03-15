Shares

The I&M Foundation and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Wednesday March 6 hosted a ceremony to mark the completion of the Ololo Dam desilting and rehabilitation project. The dam is located in the Nairobi National Park’s South Western Area.

The project was financed by the I&M Foundation with Ganatra Plant & Equipment donating a JCB excavator to facilitate the exercise. Following a protracted drought in 2023, the previously seasonal waterhole completely dried up, giving rise to the threat of human-wildlife conflict as the animals sought water outside of the park.

Hon. Warden Olga Ercolano from KWS approached I&M Bank which committed to financing the project through the I&M Foundation. The undertaking which coted Ksh. 1.15 million commenced on 12th September 2023. The project was successfully completed in January 2024 and will provide a sustainable water supply in the park.

Speaking at the commissioning and project handover ceremony, Mr. Sarit S. Raja Shah, the Group Executive Director, I&M Group PLC and Trustee, I&M Foundation, said, “The completion of the Ololo Dam desilting and rehabilitation project reaffirms our commitment to creating shared value in the communities we serve. The project is in line with the Environmental Conservation pillar of our philanthropic arm, the I&M Foundation. The rehabilitation of Ololo Dam will not only ensure a sustainable future for the various wildlife species, but also safeguard the delicate ecological balance that is vital for the Kenyan tourism economy and people.”

Director General of KWS, Erustus Kanga emphasized the importance of private sector engagement in delivering on the national sustainability agenda, stating, “Previously, there were no water holes in the South Western area, forcing wildlife to venture outside the park boundaries in search of water. This raised great concern for the welfare of both man and wildlife and we were thrilled when I&M Bank committed to helping us resolve this issue through the I&M Foundation’s financial support and keen follow up. With a nationwide mandate to protect and develop our natural resources, the task before us is made more manageable with the involvement of external stakeholders such as I&M Foundation.”

Initiative partner and Managing Director at Ganatra Plant Limited, Mr. Altaf Ganatra, said, “We are proud to have partnered with the I&M Foundation and Kenya Wildlife Service on this critical project. This dam will provide commercial value by safeguarding our precious ecosystem and also foster harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.”