The I&M Foundation, the philanthropic branch of I&M Group PLC, today celebrated its fifth anniversary at Strathmore University. The event highlighted five years of significant contributions to sustainable development in Kenya through its flagship projects and partnerships.
The foundation was established in 2020 with an annual endowment of 2% of I&M Bank Kenya’s profit before tax. It focuses on four key areas:
- Environmental conservation
- Education and skills development
- Economic empowerment
- Enabling giving
At the event, young Kenyans shared stories of how their lives were transformed by the foundation’s programs, including scholarships for higher education at institutions like Strathmore University and entrepreneurial skills training.
Mr. Eric Kimani, Chairman of the I&M Foundation, reflected on the foundation’s journey, emphasizing its commitment to long-term resilience and sustainability through strategic partnerships. “This anniversary is not only a moment to celebrate the incredible progress we’ve made together with our partners, but also a time to re-commit to continue empowering the communities within which we operate,” he said.
James Gatere, Head of the I&M Foundation, added that the foundation is committed to deepening its work in environmental conservation, empowering youth with future-ready skills, and fostering economic opportunities across Kenya. Key projects highlighted at the event included Project Imarisha Ngong Forest, a multi-year partnership with the Kenya Forest Service, and a partnership with the Palmhouse Foundation.
Other presentations included key projects such as Project Imarisha Ngong Forest, a multi year partnership with the Kenya Forest Service to restore and develop the urban forest, partnership with the Palmhouse Foundation, among others.
The foundation stated its mission is to be a catalyst for shared value and build a legacy of positive impact by leveraging the I&M Group’s resources and expertise.