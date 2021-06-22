Shares

Palmhouse Foundation has announced that it is offering high school scholarships for needy and deserving Students for 2021 KCPE. The Foundation seeks to finance the secondary education of bright but needy children and to mentor them through life, helping them transform their own lives, their families and the society.

Since 2002 the Foundation has sponsored about 926 students from all over Kenya.

Eligibility criteria for sponsorship

All applicants must

1. Be admitted to a National School irrespective of KCPE score or to an Extra-County School and scored over 370 marks in 2020 KCPE.
2. Be from a needy and deserving background.
3. Complete the application form.
4. Present a copy of their Secondary School Admission Letter or a download from the MOE website if this has not been received.
5. Present the original and a copy of the Result Slip and the Birth Certificate.

Applicants with fully completed application forms should attend an interview at the Centre in the County of the primary school they attended as indicated below.

REGION 

Coastal Region (Rabai) 

 VENUE 

Rabai Constituency Office 

 DATE 

Monday, June 21, 2021
Coastal Region  

(Mombasa)

 KTDA CTCL warehouse, along the  MSA/NBO highway, next the Shreeji Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Eastern & North Eastern Regions (Kitui) Kitui County Headquarters  Wednesday, June 23, 2021
North Rift Region (Kitale)  Museum Hall – Kitale  Friday, June 25, 2021
Eastern & North Eastern Regions (Embu) Embu County Headquarters  Saturday, June 26, 2021
Nairobi & North Eastern 

Regions (Githunguri)

 Karura Gardens opposite Fresha Dairy plant Monday, June 28, 2021
Western Region (Kakamega)  St Joseph’s Cathedral, along the  Kakamega-Webuye Highway,  opposite Muliro Gardens Monday, June 28, 2021
Nyanza Region (Kisumu)  Mama Grace Onyango Social Centre  – Kisumu Tuesday, June 29, 2021
South Rift Region (Nakuru)  Christ the King Church – Nakuru  Friday, July 2, 2021
Central Region (Kenol)  Maragua Sub-County Offices 

– Kenol

 Saturday, July 3, 2021

Only applicants who fully meet the above requirements will be considered.

In addition to the scholarships, Isuzu East Africa is partnering with Palmhouse Foundation for a limited number of Isuzu Sports Talent Scholarships that have different criteria.