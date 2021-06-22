Shares

Palmhouse Foundation has announced that it is offering high school scholarships for needy and deserving Students for 2021 KCPE. The Foundation seeks to finance the secondary education of bright but needy children and to mentor them through life, helping them transform their own lives, their families and the society.

Since 2002 the Foundation has sponsored about 926 students from all over Kenya.

Eligibility criteria for sponsorship

All applicants must

1. Be admitted to a National School irrespective of KCPE score or to an Extra-County School and scored over 370 marks in 2020 KCPE.

2. Be from a needy and deserving background.

3. Complete the application form.

4. Present a copy of their Secondary School Admission Letter or a download from the MOE website if this has not been received.

5. Present the original and a copy of the Result Slip and the Birth Certificate.

Applicants with fully completed application forms should attend an interview at the Centre in the County of the primary school they attended as indicated below.

REGION Coastal Region (Rabai) VENUE Rabai Constituency Office DATE Monday, June 21, 2021 Coastal Region (Mombasa) KTDA CTCL warehouse, along the MSA/NBO highway, next the Shreeji Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Eastern & North Eastern Regions (Kitui) Kitui County Headquarters Wednesday, June 23, 2021 North Rift Region (Kitale) Museum Hall – Kitale Friday, June 25, 2021 Eastern & North Eastern Regions (Embu) Embu County Headquarters Saturday, June 26, 2021 Nairobi & North Eastern Regions (Githunguri) Karura Gardens opposite Fresha Dairy plant Monday, June 28, 2021 Western Region (Kakamega) St Joseph’s Cathedral, along the Kakamega-Webuye Highway, opposite Muliro Gardens Monday, June 28, 2021 Nyanza Region (Kisumu) Mama Grace Onyango Social Centre – Kisumu Tuesday, June 29, 2021 South Rift Region (Nakuru) Christ the King Church – Nakuru Friday, July 2, 2021 Central Region (Kenol) Maragua Sub-County Offices – Kenol Saturday, July 3, 2021

Only applicants who fully meet the above requirements will be considered.

In addition to the scholarships, Isuzu East Africa is partnering with Palmhouse Foundation for a limited number of Isuzu Sports Talent Scholarships that have different criteria.