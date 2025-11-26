Shares

Abdi Dahir, a 25-year-old from Garissa, is the latest winner of Ksh. 1 million in the Safaricom @25 Shangwe consumer promotion.

He plans to use the money to ensure a safe roof over their heads and support his brothers and sisters through school, lifting the crushing burden of poverty from their shoulders.

“I have always dreamt of building my mother a decent house,” he says quietly. “But with my earnings, it was impossible. Now, my dream to build her a home will come true, a place she can be proud of.”

As part of his win, he received an additional Ksh. 250,000 for a community project. Without hesitation, he chose Sangailu Primary School in Garissa. This is a place where children struggle daily, sitting on dusty floors, sharing dilapidated desks, and having to walk long distances under scorching heat just to find water.

“For the project, I want to donate desks and water tanks,” Abdi stated. “Those children struggle just for a sip of water. If I can ease that burden for them even a little, then their dreams will be easier to chase and their paths might be better than mine.”

For the soft-spoken 25-year-old, this win is nothing short of a miracle. With a shy, but slowly brightening smile, he encouraged his peers: “I want to tell my fellow youth to keep using Safaricom, you never know maybe one day, it will be your turn to become a young millionaire like me.”

How to participate in the Shangwe @25 promotion

Safaricom’s Shangwe @25 promotion is awarding customers across the country with daily and weekly cash prizes, devices, business tools, and data bundles. More than 50,000 Kenyans are winning every week, with over 5 million expected winners during the campaign period.

Customers can participate by:

Using M-PESA services (sending money or making payments).

Redeeming Bonga Points.

Purchasing Safaricom products (data bundles, voice bundles, digital services, or Home Fibre).

Merchants and M-PESA agents also stand a chance to win through Buy Goods, Pochi la Biashara, and transactions of Ksh. 1,000 and above.