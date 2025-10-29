Shares

Safaricom is rewarding customers as it celebrates its 25th birthday with the launch of the Shangwe@25 Consumer National Promotion. The initiative is designed to appreciate the continued loyalty of all registered customers across the country.

The promotion will take place until January 19, 2026.

All Safaricom registered customers who transact on Safaricom are automatically opted in. The promotion is closed to Corporate/SME customers and roaming customers.

How to earn points and win

Customers earn one entry point for every qualifying transaction, increasing their chances in the draws. Points are earned from:

Any M-PESA transaction (Send Money, Lipa na M-PESA).

Any voice or data bundle purchase (from airtime or M-PESA).

Renewal of Home Wi-Fi, Post-pay, All-in-one, or Emerald bundles.

Every 100 Bonga points redeemed.

Grand prizes and draw schedule

The prizes are distributed across daily, weekly, and a highly anticipated grand draw:

Prize Category Prize Details Draw Frequency Daily M-PESA Cash, Free Minutes, SMS, and Data. Every day. Weekly Ksh. 10,000 cash awarded to 43 winners per region. Every Friday. Grand Prize Ksh. 1 million awarded to 25 winners, plus an extra Ksh. 250,000 dedicated to a community project of their choice. Open to all, even if you’ve won a daily or weekly prize.

Winner notification and account management

Winners will be contacted as follows:

Daily and weekly winners are notified via SMS from ‘Safaricom’.

Grand prize winners are contacted only from the official number: 0722 000 000.

You can easily track your entry points, view prizes won, or opt-out using the following channels: