The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially launched the eCUSTOMS App at the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP).

Launched in partnership with TradeMark Africa (TMA) and the British High Commission (BHC), the new platform is designed to deliver faster, paperless, and user-friendly customs declarations for traders, transporters, and passengers.

“The eCUSTOMS solution will ease cross-border trade and promote a conducive business environment by simplifying customs declarations and modernizing border operations,” stated Dr. Lilian Nyawanda, KRA Commissioner for Customs and Border Control.

She emphasized that the platform will provide traders with faster, more accessible, and more transparent services through seamless, paperless processes.

The KRA eCUSTOMS app is projected to deliver substantial efficiency gains:

For Transport Operators: At the Busia OSBP alone, the platform is expected to cut cumulative truck waiting time by up to 1,200 hours per day, which translates to an average saving of one hour per truck.

For Small-Scale Traders: Traders are expected to save an estimated KES 750 per customs declaration, offering meaningful support, especially for women and youth who cross the border multiple times daily.

Key Features of the eCUSTOMS App

The KRA eCUSTOMS app is available on both Android and iOS and has the following features:

User Group Benefit Key Feature Small-Scale Traders Improved accuracy and compliance. Self-declare cargo using simplified digital forms. Passengers Faster baggage clearance. Pre-declare customs and accompanied baggage before arrival. Truck Drivers Smoother truck rotation and management. Manage declarations for empty trucks and toll collections. SMEs/Informal Trade Expedited growth and movement. Fast-track declarations for goods valued at USD 2,000 or less.

This launch is the latest success in a 15-year partnership between the UK, TMA, and KRA aimed at improving regional trade efficiency. Previous achievements include:

A 79% reduction in clearance time between Kenya and Uganda following the operationalisation of the Busia OSBP in 2018.

The Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) has reduced transit time from Mombasa to Busia from 15 days to 2.9 days.

The Integrated Cargo Management System (iCMS) has generated $838 per $1 invested, including $570 from customs duties.

H.E. Hailemariam Boshe, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and TMA Board Chair, hailed the initiative as a major milestone for integrating trade across East Africa.

Dr. Ed Barnett MBE, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission Nairobi, highlighted that the solution is now “directly into the hands of small businesses, which are the hustling backbone of Kenya’s economy.”

The eCUSTOMS app is poised to support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by unifying digital support for traders moving goods across East Africa (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and the broader region).

The is available on the Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store.