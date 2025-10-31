Shares

The National government and the Kilifi County government are currently in talks to expand the Malindi International Airport. This infrastructure push is aimed at boosting air connectivity and tourism in Kenya’s coast region.

The discussions were officially announced by the Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, during the fourth Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and Exhibition at the Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi.

“There are ongoing discussions between various stakeholders, the Kilifi County and National governments to complete the process of expanding the Malindi international Airport, to grow air connectivity to the coast region,” the Cabinet Secretary stated.

CS Miano highlighted that significant work is already underway to further open up Kenyan airspace. This includes:

Streamlining of licensing policies for airlines.

Adding new direct flight connections with Angola and Saudi Arabia.

Increased flight frequencies by airlines like Emirates and British Airways.

The government anticipates a significant rise in the tourism sector following the streamlined process for licensing new airlines, which is expected to bring in more international visitors.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro echoed the urgency of the matter, emphasizing that the airport expansion is crucial for Kilifi to truly benefit from the ‘open skies’ policy.

“We are in discussions with the national government and stakeholders so that this expansion can be felt in Kilifi, and tourists can land directly from their destinations around the world to Malindi,” the Governor remarked.

The Cabinet Secretary also commented on the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and Exhibition, whose theme was “Leveraging Youth, Innovation and technology for responsive and inclusive tourism.”

CS Miano emphasized that Uganda and Kenya are focusing on collaboration, not competition. Plans are in motion to develop integrated strategies and joint marketing efforts, including creating tourist circuits that package attractions in both Uganda and the Kenyan coast for travelers coming to East Africa.