Shares

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has concluded the shortlisting phase for two high-profile recruitment exercises.

They have released the names of successful candidates for both the Judge of the Court of Appeal and the Judge of the Environment and Land Court (ELC). A total of 84 candidates were shortlisted from a pool of 337 applicants for the 25 judicial vacancies.

A. Recruitment of Judges of the Court of Appeal (15 Posts)

The JSC advertised fifteen (15) posts for the Judge of the Court of Appeal on 9th June, 2025. By the application deadline of 8th July, 2025, the Commission had received 94 applications.

Following a review for completeness and conformity with the requirements set out in the Sixth Schedule to the Judicial Service Act, the JSC has shortlisted 34 candidates for the interviews.

i. Full List of Applicants for Judge of the Court of Appeal

S/NO APPLICANT NAME S/NO APPLICANT NAME 1 Hon. Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa 41 Hon. Mr. Justice Oscar Amugo Angote 2 Hon. Lady Justice Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi 42 Mr. Andrew Chege Waitara 3 Hon. Mr. Justice Jackqueline Akhalemesil Mogeni 43 Hon. Lady Justice Rosemellin Lagat 4 Mr. S.O. Wako 44 Mr. Justice Prof. Nixon Sifuna 5 Hon. Mr. Justice Jairus Ngaah Ngaah 45 Ms. Jacqueline Mbirthe Mwuinzi Mundi 6 Hon. Lady Justice Loice Chepkemoi Komingoi 46 Mr. Joel Kyatha Mbaluka 7 Mr. Eliakim Obaga Ogolla 47 Prof. Dr. Nixon Sifuna 8 Mr. David Kinisíu Sifuna 48 Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Sergon Kiprotich 9 Hon. Mr. Justice Nekoye W. Makau 49 Prof. Jack Busallile Ouma Mwimali 10 Hon. Dr. Justice Nelly Awori Odongo Ombwayo 50 Ms. Annah Cherono Kinoune 11 Dr. Lucy Wanja Julius 51 Hon. Lady Justice Grace L. Nzioka 12 Hon. Mr. Justice Alfred Mabeya, MBS, EBS 52 Ms. Solomon Naidiku Wabomba 13 Mr. Kiptoo David Rono 53 Ms. Pauline Wanjiku Kamunya 14 Mr. John Walter Wanyonyi 54 Dr. Stephen Munuera Musembi 15 Mr. James Musee Nduva 55 Hon. Lady Justice Linnet Mumma Ndolo 16 Hon. Mr. Justice Wanyama Sarana Eboso 56 Dr. John Joseph Wamwara 17 Mr. Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa 57 Hon. Lady Justice A.S. Kanyii 18 Mr. Joseph Korir Njoroki 58 Hon. Mr. Justice Enock Chacha Mwita 19 Hon. Lady Justice Elijah Obaga Ogolla 59 Hon. Mr. Justice Richard Mururu Mwongo 20 Hon. Lady Justice Ann Ngibuini Mwaurage 60 Mr. Titus Jonathan Korir 21 Amb. Daniel Wasiko Wambura, CBS 61 Mr. Stephen Macharia Kimani 22 Dr. Joseph Kibunja Kaberia 62 Hon. Mr. Justice Robert Kipkoech Limo 23 Dr. Duncan Ouma Okubasu 63 Hon. Mr. Justice Tuiyott Chepkamboe Okongo 24 Mr. Paul Lilán, MBS 64 Hon. Mr. Justice Kanyi Kimondo 25 Prof. Migai Akech 65 Ms. Praxedes Chepkemoi Tororey 26 Hon. Mr. Justice Onesmus Makau Ndumbuthi 66 Dr. Lawrence Mbae Kanyiti 27 Mr. Sammy Seroney 67 Hon. Mr. Justice (Dr) Joseph Kiplagat Sergon 28 Mr. Joseph Kiarie Wafula 68 Ms. Gertrude Ndalika Njuguna 29 Hon. Mr. Justice Anthony Matthews Ndung’u Nderi 69 Hon. Lady Justice Grace Muthayya Cirithu 30 Mr. Waweru Guandaru Mathenge 70 Hon. Lady Justice Roselyne Lagat Korir 31 Hon. Mr. Justice Peter Obaga Ogwaro 71 Hon. Mr. Justice Eric Ogola 32 Mr. Abincha Mogambi Harrison 72 Dr. Stephen Ouma 33 Hon. Mr. Justice Yuvinalis Maronga Angima 73 Dr. Nyangweso Desma Nyanga 34 Mr. Julius Kasinga Mutemi 74 Dr. Josphat Wanyoike Waibara 35 Mr. Johnson Okech Okello 75 Hon. Lady Justice Lydiah Achode 36 Hon. Mr. Justice Daksonas Omundi Dhunguo 76 Hon. Lady Justice Nzioki Wafula 37 Hon. Lady Justice Sarah Mwaki Mukui 77 Hon. Mr. Justice Francis Gikonyo Mbuthuku 38 Hon. Mr. Justice Edward Katama Mgenya 78 Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Mutava 39 Hon. Mr. Justice William Musyoka Musyoka 79 Hon. Lady Justice Nancy Jacqueline Njuhi Kamau 40 Hon. Mr. Justice Byam Ongaya 80 Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Mwavhali Muguna 81 Mr. Johnson Gitau Njoroge 82 Ms. Beatrice Muginu Meso 83 Mr. Christopher Orina Kenyatta 84 Hon. Lady Justice Dorcas Oduor 85 Mr. Ahmed Issack Hassan 86 Mr. Brown Murungi Kariuki 87 Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon 88 Hon. Lady Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo 89 Hon. Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ng’etich 90 Mr. Waweru Kamwaro Kihara 91 Mr. Paul Lilán, MBS 92 Mr. James Omanu Opundo 93 Dr. Lawrence Mbae Kanyiti 94 Ms Gladys Jepchirchir Ruto

ii. Shortlisted Candidates for Judge of the Court of Appeal

S/NO NAME OF CANDIDATE S/NO NAME OF CANDIDATE 1 Hon. Justice (Dr) Joseph Kiplagat Sergon 18 Prof. Dr. Nixon Sifuna 2 Hon. Mr. Justice Tuiyott Chepkamboe Okongo 19 Hon. Mr. Justice Robert Kipkoech Limo 3 Hon. Mr. Justice Oscar Amugo Angote 20 Hon. Lady Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo 4 Hon. Mr. Justice Onesmus Makau Ndumbuthi 21 Hon. Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ng’etich 5 Dr. Lucy Wanja Julius 22 Mr. David Kinisíu Sifuna 6 Mr. Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa 23 Mr. Paul Lilán, MBS 7 Hon. Mr. Justice Elijah Obaga Ogolla 24 Dr. Joseph Kibunja Kaberia 8 Mr. Eliakim Obaga Ogolla 25 Prof. Migai Akech 9 Hon. Mr. Justice Onesmus Makau Ndumbuthi 26 Mr. Waithaka Nderitu Kathurunge 10 Hon. Mr. Justice Anthony Matthews Ndung’u Nderi 27 Mr. Johnson Okech Okello 11 Hon. Lady Justice Linnet Mumma Ndolo 28 Hon. Mr. Justice Daksonas Omundi Dhunguo 12 Hon. Mr. Justice Kanyi Kimondo 29 Hon. Mr. Justice Munyao Sila 13 Hon. Mr. Justice Samson Odhiambo Okongo 30 Mr. Sammy Seroney 14 Hon. Mr. Justice William Musyoka Musyoka 31 Mr. Protas Samde Gathenge 15 Hon. Mr. Justice Francis Gikonyo Mbuthuku 32 Hon. Mr. Justice Byam Ongaya 16 Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Mutava 33 Ms. Jacqueline Mbirthe Mwuinzi Mundi 17 Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Ngima Mbugua 34 Mr. Kimwere Munyeni Muneeni

B. Environment and Land Court Recruitment (10 Posts)

The JSC also advertised ten (10) posts for the Judge of the Environment and Land Court. This recruitment saw significant interest, with a total of two hundred and forty-three (243) applications received by the deadline of 7th July, 2025.

After reviewing the applications for completeness and conformity, the Commission has shortlisted fifty (50) candidates for the ELC Judge positions. The Commission noted that the list of ELC shortlisted candidates will be communicated separately.

C. Interview Dates and Public Invitation

The Judicial Service Commission has confirmed that the interview dates for both the Court of Appeal and the ELC candidates will be communicated in due course.

The public is invited to avail in writing any information concerning the suitability or otherwise of any of the shortlisted candidates from either recruitment exercise.