The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has concluded the shortlisting phase for two high-profile recruitment exercises.
They have released the names of successful candidates for both the Judge of the Court of Appeal and the Judge of the Environment and Land Court (ELC). A total of 84 candidates were shortlisted from a pool of 337 applicants for the 25 judicial vacancies.
A. Recruitment of Judges of the Court of Appeal (15 Posts)
The JSC advertised fifteen (15) posts for the Judge of the Court of Appeal on 9th June, 2025. By the application deadline of 8th July, 2025, the Commission had received 94 applications.
Following a review for completeness and conformity with the requirements set out in the Sixth Schedule to the Judicial Service Act, the JSC has shortlisted 34 candidates for the interviews.
i. Full List of Applicants for Judge of the Court of Appeal
|S/NO
|APPLICANT NAME
|S/NO
|APPLICANT NAME
|1
|Hon. Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa
|41
|Hon. Mr. Justice Oscar Amugo Angote
|2
|Hon. Lady Justice Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi
|42
|Mr. Andrew Chege Waitara
|3
|Hon. Mr. Justice Jackqueline Akhalemesil Mogeni
|43
|Hon. Lady Justice Rosemellin Lagat
|4
|Mr. S.O. Wako
|44
|Mr. Justice Prof. Nixon Sifuna
|5
|Hon. Mr. Justice Jairus Ngaah Ngaah
|45
|Ms. Jacqueline Mbirthe Mwuinzi Mundi
|6
|Hon. Lady Justice Loice Chepkemoi Komingoi
|46
|Mr. Joel Kyatha Mbaluka
|7
|Mr. Eliakim Obaga Ogolla
|47
|Prof. Dr. Nixon Sifuna
|8
|Mr. David Kinisíu Sifuna
|48
|Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Sergon Kiprotich
|9
|Hon. Mr. Justice Nekoye W. Makau
|49
|Prof. Jack Busallile Ouma Mwimali
|10
|Hon. Dr. Justice Nelly Awori Odongo Ombwayo
|50
|Ms. Annah Cherono Kinoune
|11
|Dr. Lucy Wanja Julius
|51
|Hon. Lady Justice Grace L. Nzioka
|12
|Hon. Mr. Justice Alfred Mabeya, MBS, EBS
|52
|Ms. Solomon Naidiku Wabomba
|13
|Mr. Kiptoo David Rono
|53
|Ms. Pauline Wanjiku Kamunya
|14
|Mr. John Walter Wanyonyi
|54
|Dr. Stephen Munuera Musembi
|15
|Mr. James Musee Nduva
|55
|Hon. Lady Justice Linnet Mumma Ndolo
|16
|Hon. Mr. Justice Wanyama Sarana Eboso
|56
|Dr. John Joseph Wamwara
|17
|Mr. Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa
|57
|Hon. Lady Justice A.S. Kanyii
|18
|Mr. Joseph Korir Njoroki
|58
|Hon. Mr. Justice Enock Chacha Mwita
|19
|Hon. Lady Justice Elijah Obaga Ogolla
|59
|Hon. Mr. Justice Richard Mururu Mwongo
|20
|Hon. Lady Justice Ann Ngibuini Mwaurage
|60
|Mr. Titus Jonathan Korir
|21
|Amb. Daniel Wasiko Wambura, CBS
|61
|Mr. Stephen Macharia Kimani
|22
|Dr. Joseph Kibunja Kaberia
|62
|Hon. Mr. Justice Robert Kipkoech Limo
|23
|Dr. Duncan Ouma Okubasu
|63
|Hon. Mr. Justice Tuiyott Chepkamboe Okongo
|24
|Mr. Paul Lilán, MBS
|64
|Hon. Mr. Justice Kanyi Kimondo
|25
|Prof. Migai Akech
|65
|Ms. Praxedes Chepkemoi Tororey
|26
|Hon. Mr. Justice Onesmus Makau Ndumbuthi
|66
|Dr. Lawrence Mbae Kanyiti
|27
|Mr. Sammy Seroney
|67
|Hon. Mr. Justice (Dr) Joseph Kiplagat Sergon
|28
|Mr. Joseph Kiarie Wafula
|68
|Ms. Gertrude Ndalika Njuguna
|29
|Hon. Mr. Justice Anthony Matthews Ndung’u Nderi
|69
|Hon. Lady Justice Grace Muthayya Cirithu
|30
|Mr. Waweru Guandaru Mathenge
|70
|Hon. Lady Justice Roselyne Lagat Korir
|31
|Hon. Mr. Justice Peter Obaga Ogwaro
|71
|Hon. Mr. Justice Eric Ogola
|32
|Mr. Abincha Mogambi Harrison
|72
|Dr. Stephen Ouma
|33
|Hon. Mr. Justice Yuvinalis Maronga Angima
|73
|Dr. Nyangweso Desma Nyanga
|34
|Mr. Julius Kasinga Mutemi
|74
|Dr. Josphat Wanyoike Waibara
|35
|Mr. Johnson Okech Okello
|75
|Hon. Lady Justice Lydiah Achode
|36
|Hon. Mr. Justice Daksonas Omundi Dhunguo
|76
|Hon. Lady Justice Nzioki Wafula
|37
|Hon. Lady Justice Sarah Mwaki Mukui
|77
|Hon. Mr. Justice Francis Gikonyo Mbuthuku
|38
|Hon. Mr. Justice Edward Katama Mgenya
|78
|Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Mutava
|39
|Hon. Mr. Justice William Musyoka Musyoka
|79
|Hon. Lady Justice Nancy Jacqueline Njuhi Kamau
|40
|Hon. Mr. Justice Byam Ongaya
|80
|Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Mwavhali Muguna
|81
|Mr. Johnson Gitau Njoroge
|82
|Ms. Beatrice Muginu Meso
|83
|Mr. Christopher Orina Kenyatta
|84
|Hon. Lady Justice Dorcas Oduor
|85
|Mr. Ahmed Issack Hassan
|86
|Mr. Brown Murungi Kariuki
|87
|Hon. Mr. Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon
|88
|Hon. Lady Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo
|89
|Hon. Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ng’etich
|90
|Mr. Waweru Kamwaro Kihara
|91
|Mr. Paul Lilán, MBS
|92
|Mr. James Omanu Opundo
|93
|Dr. Lawrence Mbae Kanyiti
|94
|Ms Gladys Jepchirchir Ruto
ii. Shortlisted Candidates for Judge of the Court of Appeal
|S/NO
|NAME OF CANDIDATE
|S/NO
|NAME OF CANDIDATE
|1
|Hon. Justice (Dr) Joseph Kiplagat Sergon
|18
|Prof. Dr. Nixon Sifuna
|2
|Hon. Mr. Justice Tuiyott Chepkamboe Okongo
|19
|Hon. Mr. Justice Robert Kipkoech Limo
|3
|Hon. Mr. Justice Oscar Amugo Angote
|20
|Hon. Lady Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo
|4
|Hon. Mr. Justice Onesmus Makau Ndumbuthi
|21
|Hon. Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ng’etich
|5
|Dr. Lucy Wanja Julius
|22
|Mr. David Kinisíu Sifuna
|6
|Mr. Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa
|23
|Mr. Paul Lilán, MBS
|7
|Hon. Mr. Justice Elijah Obaga Ogolla
|24
|Dr. Joseph Kibunja Kaberia
|8
|Mr. Eliakim Obaga Ogolla
|25
|Prof. Migai Akech
|9
|Hon. Mr. Justice Onesmus Makau Ndumbuthi
|26
|Mr. Waithaka Nderitu Kathurunge
|10
|Hon. Mr. Justice Anthony Matthews Ndung’u Nderi
|27
|Mr. Johnson Okech Okello
|11
|Hon. Lady Justice Linnet Mumma Ndolo
|28
|Hon. Mr. Justice Daksonas Omundi Dhunguo
|12
|Hon. Mr. Justice Kanyi Kimondo
|29
|Hon. Mr. Justice Munyao Sila
|13
|Hon. Mr. Justice Samson Odhiambo Okongo
|30
|Mr. Sammy Seroney
|14
|Hon. Mr. Justice William Musyoka Musyoka
|31
|Mr. Protas Samde Gathenge
|15
|Hon. Mr. Justice Francis Gikonyo Mbuthuku
|32
|Hon. Mr. Justice Byam Ongaya
|16
|Hon. Lady Justice Jane Frances Mutava
|33
|Ms. Jacqueline Mbirthe Mwuinzi Mundi
|17
|Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Ngima Mbugua
|34
|Mr. Kimwere Munyeni Muneeni
B. Environment and Land Court Recruitment (10 Posts)
The JSC also advertised ten (10) posts for the Judge of the Environment and Land Court. This recruitment saw significant interest, with a total of two hundred and forty-three (243) applications received by the deadline of 7th July, 2025.
After reviewing the applications for completeness and conformity, the Commission has shortlisted fifty (50) candidates for the ELC Judge positions. The Commission noted that the list of ELC shortlisted candidates will be communicated separately.
C. Interview Dates and Public Invitation
The Judicial Service Commission has confirmed that the interview dates for both the Court of Appeal and the ELC candidates will be communicated in due course.
The public is invited to avail in writing any information concerning the suitability or otherwise of any of the shortlisted candidates from either recruitment exercise.
|Contact Information
|Recipient
|The Secretary, Judicial Service Commission
|P.O. Box
|P.O. BOX 40048 – 00100 NAIROBI
|jscsecretariat@jsc.go.ke
|Telephone
|020 2739180
|Offices
|CBK Pension Towers, 13th Floor, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi