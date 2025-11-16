Shares

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has moved forward with the recruitment process for judicial officers under Islamic law, shortlisting 34 applicants for the five vacant positions of Resident Kadhis.

The 34 shortlisted candidates were selected from a pool of 261 applicants who responded to the vacancies advertised on June 9. The planned recruitment is a critical step aimed at bolstering the capacity of the Kadhis’ Courts and ultimately improving access to justice among Muslims.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 12, the Commission confirmed the shortlist and announced that the dates for the interviews will be communicated directly to the successful applicants.

This recruitment effort is highly anticipated, as it seeks to address longstanding complaints from Muslim leaders regarding significant staffing shortages in the Kadhi Courts. The Judiciary has faced criticism for delays in filling positions left vacant by retired officials, with some stations operating without judicial officers for extended periods.

While the expected appointments will help expedite the resolution of cases, the five positions are fewer than the total number required to fully address the existing staffing deficit across the country’s 14 stand-alone Kadhis’ courts and those integrated into Magistrates’ Courts.

The comprehensive list of those shortlisted includes:

Hassan Makokha, Abubakar Muhsin Ali, Ahmed Abdulhafidh Karama, Hussein Muktar Hilowle, Osman Duba Molu, Adhan Mohamed Shide, and Abdulqadir Ibrahim Alareimy.

Abubakar Abdu Maka, Mohamed Ali Omar, Ibrahim Gollo Wako, Faki Said Mkanga, Siasa Idd Ngare, Hassan Yusuf Akasi, Feisal Hatib Ali, Ashraf Onyango Saleh, Ali Salim Said, Hassan Mohamed Gure, and Abubakar Jirma Duba.

Abdisatar Abdi Ibrahim, Ali Hassan Okunne, Abdallah Ronald Akuku, Adan Ahmed Dakat, Juma Dokata Diba, Saidi Shabani Mwagoti, Yassir Abdulkadir Shaibu and Elijah Cheruiyot Maritim.

Abdiwahab Sanbur Adan, Abdirahman Dekow Guhad, Adan Ali Maalim, Ahmed Abdikarim Abdirahman, Mohamed Abdikher Kulmiye, Abdijimal Mohamed Abdirahman, Mohamed Sheikh Ismail and Abdulkarim Abubakar Shekue.

The current recruitment follows a tumultuous history. The Judiciary previously suspended the process to fill 20 vacant Kadhi positions more than a decade ago following complaints of bias regarding regional allocations. A subsequent attempt in 2021 to fill 15 Kadhi positions was also halted due to questions raised about the recruitment procedure.

Kadhis play a crucial role as judicial officers who handle matters under Islamic law. Their duties, as outlined by the JSC, include:

Arbitration of disputes on inheritance, marriage, and divorce in Muslim families.

Solemnizing and registering Muslim marriages.

Supervising pronunciation of divorces and registering them.

Keeping records of all arbitrations and submitting returns of all registered marriages and divorces to the Chief Kadhi.

The filling of the Kadhi positions is part of a much larger recruitment drive by the JSC. The Commission is also seeking to fill 145 other vacancies across the judiciary, including 15 Judges of the Court of Appeal, 20 Judges of the High Court, 10 Judges of the Environment and Land Court, 60 Resident Magistrates, and 40 adjudicators for the Small Claims Court.