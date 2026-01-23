Shares

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has officially nominated 15 legal professionals and veteran jurists for appointment as judges of the Court of Appeal.

The decision, announced on Thursday, follows a month-long interview process aimed at addressing the severe staffing shortage and mounting case backlog in the country’s second-highest court.

The list of nominees, which has been forwarded to President William Ruto for formal appointment. The list has a blend of seasoned High Court judges, specialized court experts, and distinguished legal scholars.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the JSC, noted that the recruitment is a critical step in the Judiciary’s vision for social transformation through access to justice. The Court of Appeal currently operates with a significant deficit, hindering its ability to hear and determine thousands of pending appeals in a timely manner.

Among the 15 nominees are several prominent figures from the High Court and the legal fraternity:

Hon. Justice Enock Chacha Mwita: A senior High Court judge known for presiding over high-profile Constitutional and Judicial Review cases.

Hon. Justice Oscar Angote: Presiding judge of the Environment and Land Court, recognized for his efficiency in land-related litigation.

Ahmed Issack Hassan: The former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), returning to the bench from private practice.

Prof. Migai Akech: A respected legal scholar and associate professor of law, expected to bring academic depth to appellate rulings.

Hon. Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi: A long-serving High Court judge with extensive experience in the criminal and civil divisions.

Other nominees include: Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi, Justice Robert Limo, Justice Linnet Ndolo, Justice Samson Okongo, Justice Dalmas Ohungo, Justice Stephen Radido, Justice Yuvinalis Angima, Justice Lucy Mbugua, Jacqueline Mbithe Mwinzi Muindi, and Waweru Guandaru Mathenge.

The Court of Appeal has been struggling with a backlog of over 10,000 cases. With several judges retiring over the last two years, regional appellate stations in Nyeri, Kisumu, and Mombasa have faced challenges in maintaining consistent sitting schedules.

The addition of 15 new judges will allow the President of the Court of Appeal to constitute more concurrent benches, effectively tripling the speed of judgment delivery in some regions.

Following the JSC’s recommendation, the nominees await a formal gazettement and swearing-in ceremony at State House. Once they take their oaths of office, the new judges will undergo an induction process before being deployed to their respective stations across the country.

The JSC is expected to continue its recruitment drive in the coming months to fill remaining vacancies in the High Court and specialized courts.