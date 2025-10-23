Shares

SuperSport, now owned by CANAL+, is excited to announce a major expansion to its football offering: select French Ligue 1 matches will now be available in English. This comes through the league’s broadcast partnership with CANAL+.

Viewers have already had a taste of the action, with the first broadcast featuring UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their draw against RC Strasbourg on Friday, October 17, 2025.

This month, SuperSport subscribers can look forward to seeing traditional big French clubs like Monaco, Marseille, and Lyon. The channel will broadcast up to three Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches per weekend, bringing iconic French players such as Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and rising star Désiré Doué to millions of African screens.

Rendani Ramovha, Director of Sport Content English and Portuguese-speaking Africa for MultiChoice (a CANAL+ company), expressed the company’s enthusiasm: “SuperSport is proud to add to its array of explosive football action and entertainment for our viewers across Africa, through the CANAL+ partnership with Ligue 1 McDonald’s.”

“We know how much football is loved across the continent and broadcasting a prestigious league such as Ligue 1 only adds to the value that our subscribers receive. The calibre of football talent now available on SuperSport speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to add the French League to our premium sports catalogue,” Ramovha added.

Upcoming broadcast schedule (Matchday 9)