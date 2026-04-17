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In a scathing response to the sudden redundancy notice issued by Sama, digital rights group The Oversight Lab has issued a statement of solidarity with affected workers, calling for urgent government intervention and a radical rethink of Kenya’s reliance on the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

The statement follows Sama’s announcement yesterday that it would terminate 1,108 employees, predominantly AI training experts, citing the end of its contract with tech giant Meta.

The Oversight Lab argues that this is not an isolated incident but part of a destructive pattern. In 2023, the two companies laid off over 250 Facebook content moderators under similar “ambiguous” circumstances. To date, nearly 2,000 Kenyan workers have been impacted by what the Lab describes as arbitrary and unlawful actions.

“Basing our participation in the AI supply chain on the BPO sector is like building a house on sand,” the organization stated. “It cannot lead to economic growth.”

The Lab highlighted a potential breach of the Employment Act, noting that Sama issued the redundancy notice on April 16, yet reportedly informed workers they must vacate the premises by April 22.

“A redundancy cannot be undertaken within less than five days. That is not only unlawful but also the clearest show of contempt for Kenyan laws,” the statement read.

The Oversight Lab also criticized the Kenyan government’s undeserved protection of BPOs. Specifically, they pointed to:

The Business Law (Amendment) Bill: Recently passed by the Senate, which allegedly grants tech companies immunity from rights violations.

Lack of Public Participation: The Lab claims these laws were fast-tracked without citizen input to appease foreign investors.

The organization raised fresh alarms regarding Meta’s 2025 acquisition of Scale AI, the parent company of Remotasks. The Lab reminded the public that Remotasks recently disabled Kenyan accounts without notice, leaving many without their earned wages. They warned that these platforms do not create jobs, but rather opportunities for exploitation.

The Oversight Lab is currently advising the 1,108 affected workers on their legal options and urging the government to pivot from blindly supporting BPOs to protecting Kenyan youth. They are calling on workers to join the Africa Tech Workers Movement to advocate for safer, more stable environments.