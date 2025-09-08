The lawsuit, filed in the High Court, argues that the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed by the Senate unconstitutionally. According to the tech workers, the bill is a direct result of intense lobbying by major tech companies and their local business process outsourcing (BPO) agents.
The petition claims this legislation is a response to a previous lawsuit filed against Meta Platforms Inc. and its local partner, Sama, for alleged human trafficking and systemic human rights violations against content moderators. After losing an appeal in September, Meta and Sama reportedly lobbied the government for new laws to shield them from future legal action.
The tech workers also state that during a public address on December 9, 2024, the President announced he would change the laws to protect Sama from lawsuits. Additionally, the Majority Leader confirmed that tech industry players had threatened to withdraw their investments from Kenya unless the bill was passed.
The petition, filed by 35 tech workers from various sectors, including content moderation and ride hailing, argues that the Senate failed to hold public participation sessions and denied them the opportunity to voice their concerns. Instead, they claim the Senate favored the interests of tech companies. The tech workers are seeking an urgent court order to stop the National Assembly from considering the bill further.
The case is supported by The Oversight Lab, an organization that challenges the systemic exploitation of workers by Big Tech. The hearing is scheduled for October 14, 2025.
Download the petition HERE.