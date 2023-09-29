Shares

Streaming service, Showmax, launched Showmax Pro in 2020 and included content such as music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

Showmax began piloting sports livestreaming on its platform in June 2019, starting with South Africa, before rolling it out to other markets. They also included live news as part of its offering for a short period.

Showmax Pro will now be discontinued by 30 November 2023, according to an announcement on its website. The service will be replaced by a new product that will focus exclusively on the Premier League, the most popular football league in Africa.

Existing Showmax Pro customers in some markets will be offered a special deal with DStv Stream, another streaming service that has more live sports and channels. The deal will allow customers to access more live sport from SuperSport, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, and other sports like the NBA, NFL and UFC, as well as selected Rugby World Cup 2023 games via the DStv Stream app. Customers will also be able to stream over 115 live channels, watch the full catalogue of DStv video-on-demand library and enjoy the full access to Showmax’s entertainment catalogue.

The deal will be available for Showmax Pro customers, who will get the DStv Compact Plus Stream package at the same price as Showmax Pro. It will also be available for Showmax Pro customers in 10 other African countries. They are Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. They will get the DStv Stream package at the same price as Showmax Pro. Eligible customers will receive an email with more information about the deal.

Showmax Pro will stop completely from 1 October 2023 and that customers who pay automatically every month will not be charged after 30 October 2023 and can watch until their last day.

DStv Stream is a streaming service that lets you watch live sport, TV shows, movies and kids shows online. You can stream on your mobile phone, web browser, smart TV and more. You can also download to watch later on your mobile. You need a DStv subscription and a DStv Connect ID to use DStv Stream. You can choose from different packages that suit your needs and budget. DStv Stream is available in 11 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.