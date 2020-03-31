Kenyans can now live stream news on Showmax

Shares

Video on demand service Showmax has added news live streaming on its platform in Kenya. Kenyans can now stream six live news channels on the platform.

Showmax added a live streaming feature on its platform last year with the launch of live sports. Live sports on Showmax include live football matches from the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, qualifiers and marathons.

The live news channels that Showmax has added include:

BBC World News Al Jazeera Sky News CNN Newzroom Afrika Euronews

The live news streaming is currently available for all Showmax customers via platforms such as web (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge), Samsung (2017+) and LG (2014+) smart TVs, Android (4.4.0 or higher) and Android TV. Apple TV and iOS and will be added in the coming weeks.

How to get Showmax

The new live news section is available on all Showmax apps and platforms. To get Showmax, visit showmax.com.

Get a Mobile Only plan for Ksh 375 to watch on phones or tablets. Pay just Ksh 750 for the standard subscription. Showmax offers a 14-day free trial period for subscribers who sign up using a credit card.