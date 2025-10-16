Shares

Raila Amolo Odinga, a name synonymous with Kenya’s tumultuous political journey, leaves behind a legacy as complicated as the nation he fought to change. While he never achieved his ultimate ambition of the presidency across five attempts, his influence on the country’s democratic fabric is undeniable and perhaps more profound than that of many who held the top office. He was a perpetual challenger, a revolutionary, and, in his later years, a pragmatic power broker—a paradox that defines his enduring imprint.

To his millions of supporters, affectionately known as “Baba” (Father), Odinga was the unwavering champion of democracy and justice. His early career cemented this image:

The Second Liberation: Odinga was a central figure in the struggle against single-party authoritarian rule, particularly under President Daniel arap Moi in the 1980s. This activism earned him long periods of detention without trial and exile, turning him into a symbol of resistance and personal sacrifice for the sake of multiparty politics.

Constitutional Architect: He was a primary driver behind two of the most significant political reforms in independent Kenya: the establishment of multi-party democracy and the progressive 2010 Constitution, which introduced devolution and decentralized power.

Challenging the Status Quo: Even in defeat, he expanded Kenya’s democratic space. His refusal to accept questionable electoral results led to the groundbreaking 2017 Supreme Court ruling that annulled a presidential election, a first in Africa. This single act affirmed the judiciary’s independence and the public’s right to credible elections.

The complexity of Odinga’s legacy arises from his willingness to make deep compromises, a move that secured peace but often alienated his purist base:

The Handshake Politics: His signature political maneuvers were the “handshakes” with his former rivals. The 2008 National Accord, which ended the post-election violence and made him Prime Minister, brought crucial peace but was a power-sharing deal with the very government he accused of rigging the election. Similarly, his 2018 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta (the Building Bridges Initiative) was widely viewed by critics as a betrayal of his role as the opposition’s moral conscience.

From Revolutionary to Power Broker: Critics argue that his intense, lifelong pursuit of the presidency eventually morphed the principles-driven resistance into the pragmatism of a political broker. This shift, they contend, risked legitimizing the very system of personalized power and ethnic-based politics that he initially fought to dismantle. His final political alignments seemed less about radical reform and more about securing a role within the existing structure.

A legacy beyond the presidency

Despite the controversies, Odinga’s impact transcends the office he never held. He fundamentally shaped the political language and culture of Kenya, making the demand for a more just and equitable society a permanent fixture in national dialogue.

In the end, Raila Odinga’s career is an essential study in African democracy: he demonstrated the courage needed to challenge entrenched power and the painful compromises required to keep a fragile nation from descending into conflict. His shadow will long loom over Kenyan politics, a reminder that the path to a fully mature democracy is often complicated by the necessity of peace, the bitterness of defeat, and the ever-present temptation of accommodation.