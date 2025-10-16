Shares

The nation is in mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Raila Amollo Odinga, who died on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In honour of the departed statesman and in preparation for his State Funeral, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has, through a Special Issue of The Kenya Gazette, declared Friday, October 17, 2025, a public holiday (Gazette Notice No. 15007).

The declaration, made under the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), is to allow all citizens to participate in the solemn events scheduled to honour the former Prime Minister.

The four-day State Funeral Programme will see the body of the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga lying in state and a final burial in his Bondo home in Siaya County.

Raila Odinga State Funeral Programme

Thursday, October 16, 2025

8:30 am: Arrival of the body at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Noon: Procession to Parliament Buildings.

Friday, October 17, 2025 (Public Holiday)

8:00 am: State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium.

Overnight layover and vigil at the Karen Home.

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Departure from Nairobi to Kisumu.

9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Public viewing of the body at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Sunday, October 19, 2025