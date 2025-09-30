The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially announced the implementation of its new conservation fee structure for entry into all National Parks, Reserves, and Sanctuaries, with the changes set to take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
The revised park fees are anchored in The Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice No. 160 of 2025), which were approved by the Parliament of Kenya on September 25, 2025.
KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, issued assurances to local and international visitors, clarifying the policy on pre-booked trips:
“KWS will honor all eCitizen payments made before this announcement, and the revised fees will therefore apply only to new bookings made for 1st October onwards,” Prof. Kanga stated.
It is important to note that the following people do not pay park fees:
- Kenyan citizen aged seventy years and older
- A person with disability
- A child aged five years and younger
- A tour driver, a guide, boat crew and a porter who is registered by the Tourism Regulatory Authority and is a member of a registered Association.
- Beach Management Units fishing boats are exempt from paying boat anchoring fees.
The new fees are as follows:
A. ACCESS FEES FOR ADULTS
|PARKS
|EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.)
|RESIDENTS (Ksh.)
|NON-RESIDENT (USD)
|AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
|Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks
|1,500
|2,025
|90
|50
|Nairobi National Park
|1,000
|1,350
|80
|40
|Nairobi Package (Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk)
|1,300
|1,750
|105
|55
|Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks
|1,000
|1,350
|80
|40
|Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks
|800
|1,100
|70
|40
|Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package
|2,200
|2,900
|150
|80
|Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package
|3,000
|4,000
|215
|115
|Mt. Kenya National Park
|800
|1,100
|70
|30
|Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Parks and Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves
|500
|675
|50
|20
|Tsavo East, Tsavo West, Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks
|500
|675
|40
|20
|Tsavo West-Amboseli Package
|1,100
|1,550
|80
|45
|Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli Package
|1,500
|2,150
|115
|60
|Mt. Kenya National Park
|400
|550
|35
|15
|Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Parks, Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves
|250
|350
|25
|10
|Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks, Mwea and Tana River Primate National Reserves
|250
|350
|20
|10
|Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary
|200
|300
|15
|10
|Mwea, Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks and Tana River Primate National Reserves
|500
|675
|40
|20
|Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary
|300
|405
|25
|15
|Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk)
|500
|675
|40
|25
|Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale
|500
|675
|25
|15
|Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk)
|300
|500
|20
|15
|Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale
|250
|350
|15
|10
B. ACCESS FEES FOR STUDENTS AND CHILDREN
|PARKS
|EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.)
|RESIDENTS (Ksh.)
|NON-RESIDENT (USD)
|AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
|Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks
|750
|1,050
|45
|25
|Nairobi National Park
|500
|675
|40
|20
|Nairobi Package (Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk anctuaries)
|700
|950
|55
|20
C. FEES FOR SPECIAL ACTIVITIES
(a) Camping Fees
|PARKS
|EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.)
|RESIDENTS (Ksh.)
|NON-RESIDENT (USD)
|AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
|Adult
|Child or Student
|Adult
|Child or Student
|Private Camping Sites
|Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks
|500
|250
|700
|350
|All other Parks
|250
|200
|350
|250
|Reservation Fees for special campsite per week in Ksh. (non-refundable)
|10,000
|Public Camping Sites
|Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks
|250
|200
|350
|250
|All Other Parks
|200
|150
|300
|200
(b) Water sports activities
|WATER SPORTS ACTIVITY
|AMOUNT OF FEES (Ksh.)
|Annual Licensing fee inclusive of crew and guests
|240,000 for Large Business Enterprises with valid certificate of incorporation or registration and licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority; 120,000 for Micro and Small Business Enterprises with a valid certificate of incorporation or registration, registered under the Micro and Small Enterprise Act, Cap. 499C and licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority;