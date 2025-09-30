Shares

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially announced the implementation of its new conservation fee structure for entry into all National Parks, Reserves, and Sanctuaries, with the changes set to take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The revised park fees are anchored in The Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice No. 160 of 2025), which were approved by the Parliament of Kenya on September 25, 2025.

KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, issued assurances to local and international visitors, clarifying the policy on pre-booked trips:

“KWS will honor all eCitizen payments made before this announcement, and the revised fees will therefore apply only to new bookings made for 1st October onwards,” Prof. Kanga stated.

It is important to note that the following people do not pay park fees:

  1. Kenyan citizen aged seventy years and older
  2. A person with disability
  3. A child aged five years and younger
  4. A tour driver, a guide, boat crew and a porter who is registered by the Tourism Regulatory Authority and is a member of a registered Association.
  5. Beach Management Units fishing boats are exempt from paying boat anchoring fees.

 

The new fees are as follows:

A. ACCESS FEES FOR ADULTS

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 1,500 2,025 90 50
Nairobi National Park 1,000 1,350 80 40
Nairobi Package (Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk) 1,300 1,750 105 55
Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks 1,000 1,350 80 40
Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks 800 1,100 70 40
Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package 2,200 2,900 150 80
Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package 3,000 4,000 215 115
Mt. Kenya National Park 800 1,100 70 30
Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Parks and Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves 500 675 50 20
Tsavo East, Tsavo West, Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks 500 675 40 20
Tsavo West-Amboseli Package 1,100 1,550 80 45
Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli Package 1,500 2,150 115 60
Mt. Kenya National Park 400 550 35 15
Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Parks, Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves 250 350 25 10
Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks, Mwea and Tana River Primate National Reserves 250 350 20 10
Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary 200 300 15 10
Mwea, Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks and Tana River Primate National Reserves 500 675 40 20
Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary 300 405 25 15
Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk) 500 675 40 25
Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale 500 675 25 15
Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk) 300 500 20 15
Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale 250 350 15 10

 

B. ACCESS FEES FOR STUDENTS AND CHILDREN

 

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 750 1,050 45 25
Nairobi National Park 500 675 40 20
Nairobi Package (Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk anctuaries) 700 950 55 20

 

C. FEES FOR SPECIAL ACTIVITIES

(a) Camping Fees

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD)
Adult Child or Student Adult Child or Student
Private Camping Sites
Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 500 250 700 350
All other Parks 250 200 350 250
Reservation Fees for special campsite per week in Ksh. (non-refundable) 10,000
Public Camping Sites
Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 250 200 350 250
All Other Parks 200 150 300 200

(b) Water sports activities

 

WATER SPORTS ACTIVITY AMOUNT OF FEES (Ksh.)
Annual Licensing fee inclusive of crew and guests 240,000 for Large Business Enterprises with valid certificate of incorporation or registration and licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority; 120,000 for Micro and Small Business Enterprises with a valid certificate of incorporation or registration, registered under the Micro and Small Enterprise Act, Cap. 499C and licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority;