The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has officially announced the implementation of its new conservation fee structure for entry into all National Parks, Reserves, and Sanctuaries, with the changes set to take effect on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The revised park fees are anchored in The Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access, Entry and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations 2025 (Legal Notice No. 160 of 2025), which were approved by the Parliament of Kenya on September 25, 2025.

KWS Director General, Prof. Erustus Kanga, issued assurances to local and international visitors, clarifying the policy on pre-booked trips:

“KWS will honor all eCitizen payments made before this announcement, and the revised fees will therefore apply only to new bookings made for 1st October onwards,” Prof. Kanga stated.

It is important to note that the following people do not pay park fees:

Kenyan citizen aged seventy years and older A person with disability A child aged five years and younger A tour driver, a guide, boat crew and a porter who is registered by the Tourism Regulatory Authority and is a member of a registered Association. Beach Management Units fishing boats are exempt from paying boat anchoring fees.

The new fees are as follows:

A. ACCESS FEES FOR ADULTS

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD) Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 1,500 2,025 90 50 Nairobi National Park 1,000 1,350 80 40 Nairobi Package (Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk) 1,300 1,750 105 55 Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks 1,000 1,350 80 40 Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks 800 1,100 70 40 Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package 2,200 2,900 150 80 Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli National Park Package 3,000 4,000 215 115 Mt. Kenya National Park 800 1,100 70 30 Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Parks and Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves 500 675 50 20 Tsavo East, Tsavo West, Meru, Kora and Aberdare National Parks 500 675 40 20 Tsavo West-Amboseli Package 1,100 1,550 80 45 Tsavo East-Tsavo West-Amboseli Package 1,500 2,150 115 60 Mt. Kenya National Park 400 550 35 15 Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk National Parks, Lake Elementaita Wildlife Sanctuary, Shimba Hills and Kakamega National Reserves 250 350 25 10 Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks, Mwea and Tana River Primate National Reserves 250 350 20 10 Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary 200 300 15 10 Mwea, Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Chyulu Hills, Marsabit National Parks and Tana River Primate National Reserves 500 675 40 20 Nairobi Animal Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary 300 405 25 15 Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk) 500 675 40 25 Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale 500 675 25 15 Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk) 300 500 20 15 Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu, Mombasa, Malindi, Kiunga and Diani Chale 250 350 15 10

B. ACCESS FEES FOR STUDENTS AND CHILDREN

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD) Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 750 1,050 45 25 Nairobi National Park 500 675 40 20 Nairobi Package (Nairobi National Park, Nairobi Animal Orphanage and Nairobi Safari Walk anctuaries) 700 950 55 20

C. FEES FOR SPECIAL ACTIVITIES

(a) Camping Fees

PARKS EAST AFRICAN CITIZEN (Ksh.) RESIDENTS (Ksh.) NON-RESIDENT (USD) AFRICAN CITIZEN (USD) Adult Child or Student Adult Child or Student Private Camping Sites Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 500 250 700 350 All other Parks 250 200 350 250 Reservation Fees for special campsite per week in Ksh. (non-refundable) 10,000 Public Camping Sites Amboseli and Lake Nakuru National Parks 250 200 350 250 All Other Parks 200 150 300 200

(b) Water sports activities