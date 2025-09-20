Apple has rolled out a new music transfer tool, now available almost everywhere Apple Music operates. This feature, developed in partnership with the popular third-party app SongShift, is integrated directly into the Apple Music app, eliminating the need for complex, manual transfers or external software.
For years, one of the biggest deterrents for music lovers considering a change in streaming services has been the fear of losing their carefully curated libraries and playlists. The new Apple Music Transfer Tool aims to solve this problem by making the process seamless, allowing users to migrate their saved songs, albums, and user-created playlists from competing platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, and Amazon Music.
How it works
The process is designed to be straightforward and can be initiated on an iPhone, iPad, Android device, or through a web browser.
On Mobile Devices (iPhone, iPad, or Android)
- Open the Apple Music app.
- Navigate to Settings. On iPhone or iPad, this is found in the main device settings under “Music.” On Android, it’s located within the Apple Music app’s “More” menu.
- Tap “Transfer Music from Other Music Services.”
- Choose the streaming service you are moving from and sign in to your account.
- Select the content you want to transfer (songs, albums, or playlists).
- Tap “Add to Library.”
On the Web
- Visit music.apple.com and sign in to your Apple Music account.
- Click your profile photo in the top-right corner.
- Select “Transfer Music” and choose what you want to move.
- Tap “Add to Library.”
Once the transfer begins, Apple Music will match the tracks with its own catalog. A key feature is that the playlists and libraries on your old service are not deleted and remain intact.
Key Features and Considerations
- Global Availability: The tool is now available in most countries, with the exceptions being Mainland China, Myanmar, and Russia.
- User-Created Playlists Only: A notable limitation is that the tool can only transfer playlists you have personally created. Editorial or service-generated playlists will not be moved.
- Song Matching: If Apple Music cannot find an exact match for a song, it will flag it as “Some Music Needs Review” and present alternate versions for you to choose from. You have 30 days to review these unmatched songs before the transfer is finalized.
- Active Subscription Required: You must have an active Apple Music subscription to use this feature.