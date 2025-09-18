Shares

In a new partnership, Equity Bank and MoneyGram are making it cheaper and easier for customers and non-customers to send money abroad. From September to December 2025, you can now transfer funds to key international destinations at a discounted rate, helping you Do More Across Borders.

This new offer reduces the cost of international transfers by 50%, dropping the service fee from 4% to just 2%. The promotion applies to transfers to India, Pakistan, Nepal, Canada, the USA, Australia, and South Africa.

How the MoneyGram service works with Equity Bank

The MoneyGram service is accessible to everyone, whether or not you have an Equity Bank account. Funds can be sent from any Equity Bank branch or select agents, and beneficiaries can choose to receive their money in several ways: directly into mobile wallets, bank accounts, or as a cash pickup at international MoneyGram locations.

A key benefit for recipients is that there are no charges for receiving cash. The fee for the transfer is only applied to the sender and is now discounted for the duration of this promotion.