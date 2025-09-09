Shares

I&M Bank has announced the opening of two new branches in Kapsabet, Nandi County, and Nyali, Mombasa County. This is part of the bank’s retail expansion under its iMara Strategy (2024-2026).

The Kapsabet branch is located in the heart of Nandi County’s commercial center, positioning I&M Bank to serve the thriving agricultural sector and growing MSME ecosystem in the North Rift region.

“Kapsabet town serves as a vital agricultural and commercial hub for the North Rift region. I&M Bank’s presence here is a demonstration of our commitment to being where our customers need us most. Kapsabet branch will focus on supporting the region’s robust agricultural value chains, particularly tea, maize, and dairy farming, while providing comprehensive financial solutions for local businesses as well as individual customers.” said Shameer Patel, Director Retail Business Banking, I&M Bank Kenya.

Some of the financial solutions include specialized agribusiness financing, equipment loans, and value chain financing to support farmers and agricultural enterprises.

Speaking during the official launch, CEC, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Development, Nandi County, Mr. Isaiah Keter, said, “The presence of strong financial institutions like I&M Bank is the backbone of trade, enterprise, and industrialization. This is not just the opening of a building, it is the opening of new opportunities for our people, our businesses, and our county’s economic growth.”

The two new branches openings will increase I&M Bank’s footprint to 65 branches across 24 counties. The bank opened ten new branches earlier in the year, including Mtwapa, Kawangware, ABC Mall, Kenol, Meru Makutano, Embu, Kericho, Bungoma, Kakamega and Mwea. The bank’s expansion has focused on underserved markets with high growth potential.

Later this month, I&M Bank will also open another branch in Mombasa County.