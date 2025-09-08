The Mt. Kenya edition of the Magical Kenya Mountain & Trail Series wrapped up on Sunday after four days of hiking and biking across the stunning landscapes of Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Meru counties. The event successfully showcased the region’s diverse scenery while promoting tourism and supporting a worthy cause.
The adventure kicked off on September 4 in Murang’a County, with participants exploring the scenic Kiambicho Hills and the Murang’a Gorges. The journey then moved to Kirinyaga County, where participants navigated the vast Mwea Rice Fields and discovered natural wonders like the Karuti and Kamweti Waterfalls and the legendary ‘Daraca ya Ngai’ (The Bridge of God).
On the third day, the series ventured into Meru County through the Chogoria Gate of Mt. Kenya National Park. Attendees were treated to the majestic Nithi Falls, the mysterious Mau Caves, and the serene beauty of Lake Ellis.
The event culminated at the Meru University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.) Marimba Campus with the annual Mount Kenya Mountain Run. The main 14km race was won by Michael Selelo in the men’s category and Gladys Sangol in the women’s category.
Proceeds from the run will be channeled to the M.U.S.T. endowment fund to support underprivileged students. Meru Deputy Governor, Linda Gakii, highlighted the event’s dual purpose: “We are excited to be here… to support this worthy cause in supporting education as well as showcase Meru County to the world.”
Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Acting CEO Allan Njoroge spoke on the importance of the event, aligning it with the goals of his ministry. “The objectives of this Mount Kenya Mountain Run align with us… first being access to education… Secondly, is sustainability and conservation… Finally, this marathon stands for sports and wellness,” he said.
The series is part of KTB’s broader strategy to position Kenya as a top destination for adventure tourism. The goal is to attract 200,000 adventure tourists over the next five years, tapping into a global market valued at over $450 billion annually.
The Mt. Kenya event was the fourth in a series of six trail events planned for 2025. The series will continue with the Central Rift Trails in November and the Elgon Trails in December.