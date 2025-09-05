The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is launching a major initiative to reposition the Mount Kenya region as a key adventure tourism destination through its Magical Kenya Mountain & Trail Series. The four day Mt Kenya Trails Edition, which kicked off on Thursday, will showcase the region’s diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
The expedition brings together the counties of Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru for a series of hiking, biking, and running challenges. The goal is to highlight the area’s unique equatorial alpine ecology and its potential to attract both local and international visitors.
Speaking at the flag-off event, KTB Acting CEO Allan Njoroge said the mission is to encourage tourists to explore the full breadth of Kenya’s mountain landscapes. “As a destination, we sit on Africa’s second-highest mountain with several distinct ecological zones, yet not many of our visitors experience its trails,” he said. “We want to change that narrative.”
The expedition began in Murang’a, where hikers traversed the 300-meter Kiambicho Hills and bikers cycled a 40km route. Whitney Wanjiru of the Murang’a County directorate of tourism thanked KTB for showcasing the region’s adventure and cultural packages.
The series will continue in Kirinyaga on Friday, with biking through the Mwea Rice Fields and hiking to the Karuti and Kamweti Waterfalls. On Saturday, participants will enter Meru County and Mt. Kenya National Park, ascending to explore Nithi Falls, Mau Caves, and Lake Ellis.
According to Njoroge, what makes the Mount Kenya circuit special is its accessibility. The routes are designed for various fitness levels, providing an entry point for all types of adventure enthusiasts.
The event will culminate on Sunday at Meru University with the M.U.S.T. Mount Kenya Mountain Run, which will see a variety of runners compete.
KTB aims to attract 200,000 adventure tourists over the next five years, positioning Kenya as a competitive player in the global adventure tourism market, which is valued at over $450 billion annually. The initiative also emphasizes environmental conservation and community engagement, with tree-planting activities and local cultural showcases planned throughout the route.
The Mt Kenya Trails Edition is the fourth of six trail events scheduled for 2025, following successful runs in Barng’etuny, Magharibi, and Aberdare. The series will conclude with events in Central Rift and Elgon.