The Smirnoff Fiesta is back with an event scheduled on the 6th of September at Machakos Golf Club. The event will also serve as a platform for the grand unveiling of the brand campaign, “We Do We”-The Irresistible Pull of the Collective.

The announcement was made during a mini-fiesta experience to introduce Smirnoff’s ‘new expression’, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind. The event gave a sneak peek of the new and vibrant world of Smirnoff with expertly made Smirnoff cocktails, and a diverse and unusual DJ lineup that complements the brand’s ethos, ‘We Do We’.

Davis Changalwa, Senior Brand Manager: Smirnoff, said,” We at Smirnoff believe that individual sparks create a collective fire. True magic doesn’t happen in isolation; it happens when we come together. I is the Ingredient. We is the flavour.”

“We heard our fans loud and clear, and were absolutely thrilled to announce that Smirnoff Fiesta is back!” said Juliet Museo, Strategic Marketer at Kenya Breweries.” We acknowledge the disappointment last time, and we have taken that time to regroup and plan an experience that will not only meet but exceed all expectations. Machakos provides the perfect backdrop, and we are ready to create unforgettable memories with our consumers.”

The DJ lineup will include DJ Grauchi, DJ Insta, DJ Rattihy, KJ the DJ, DJ Buck, DJ Daqchild, and DJ Teddie. Holding it down on the mic will be MC Ndama. There will also be a performance by Femi One and Khaligraph Jones.

Tickets to the event are available now via ke.thebar.com and Hustle Sasa.

Smirnoff is offering B.A.G (Buy & Get) Tickets via ke.thebar.com. The offer is applicable to:

Smirnoff Ice Guarana 330ml Can x6

Smirnoff Ice Black 330ml Can x6

Smirnoff Ice Pineapple Punch 330ml Can x6

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind 750ml Bottle

Smirnoff Red Vodka 750ml Bottle

Smirnoff Red Vodka 1000ml Bottle

