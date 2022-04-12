Shares

Kanana Muthomi and Mukundi Muthusi emerged the overall winners of the fifth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour junior tournament held at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club on Sunday.

Muthomi, who is 12 years old, carded a total of 38 points to emerge the best girl while 15-year-old Muthusi, a student at Aga Khan Academy carded a gross of 84 points to emerge the overall boys’ winner.

Claiming the Boys 15 and above title was Kiunjuri Mathu with a gross of 86 points ahead of Mugambi Kimathi, who garnered 91 points. Winning the Girls 15 and over category was Kelsie Mbugua, and following in second place was Tesha Wamaitha on 109 nett.

The Boys 13-14 years category went to Nathan Mwangi on 95 points ahead of Keith Kyama, who garnered 107 points to take the second position. In the Girl’s category 13-14 years, Njeri Waweru carried the day after attaining 139 points.

Belinda Wanjiru and Justine Ngeera retained their titles in the Girls 11-12 category and Boys 11 years old category with 84 and 85 points, respectively, ahead of their challengers Marya Wanjiru and Myles Mwendwa.

In the Girls 8 and Under category, Aarna Mengi scored 50, shining during the tournament, with Irene Asiyo also scoring similar points.

Mukundi Muthusi said, “It was inspiring to participate in the Safaricom’s junior tournament here in Machakos. This is my second time participating in the tour. My putting was not quite as good, but I managed to utilize my drive.I look forward to playing and winning more tournaments and growing to become a better golfer in the country.”

The Machakos’ tour saw 57 junior golfers from the region and its environs drawn to the tournament, with 97 aspiring junior golfers showing up for the golf clinic that involved training at the facility.

As a way of leveraging on the Safaricom and Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Partnership, the juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 to allow them access to any golf club across the country for the whole year.

Earlier on in the Saturday’s tournament, Machakos based Simon Kimatu emerged the overall winner in the seniors’ tournament to join Nicholas Bundi, Leo Gitonga, Zain Manji and Lydia Jebichii, winners of the Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga and Nyanza Golf Tours, respectively to fight it out at Vipingo’s grand finale.

The next leg of the Safaricom golf Tour heads to Eldoret Golf Club.