Over 100 golfers from Machakos and other clubs are taking part in the 17th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the hole Machakos Golf Club this Saturday. The tournament is set to begin at 6.30 am, with the top two teams booking a slot in the tour’s grand finale slated for December 6, 2024.

The winning Club at the tournament will receive a Ksh. 1 million cash prize geared towards a sustainability initiative that they are currently undertaking. Additionally, the Bank has partnered with property firm Beulah City, to give an apartment valued at Ksh. 2.1 million as the hole-in-one prize for every winner during the 2024 tour.

The latest winners heading to the finals include Jeff Muthoki, Winston Kirimi, Kevin Kabugi, Ian Kirimi, Gabriel Miungi, Captain Anthony Rukwaro, James Warui, and Rama Maulid. They qualified for the finals after their impressive performance at the Nanyuki leg of the series.

KCB has also embedded sustainability to the series, by conducting tree planting exercises in the different courses the tour has graced. This is in efforts to curb the climate change effects.

“This is the second year running we are visiting Machakos Golf Club underscoring our commitment to grow the game from this talent-rich region. Our involvement in the sport is not only aimed at giving golfers an opportunity to play but also, expanding the game to ensure that everyone enjoys and becomes part of our series. We are looking forward to hosting over 100 top players in an amazing outing,” noted KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru.

Commenting on the event, Machakos Golf Club Captain Stephen Musyoka said, “ The course is in good shape and our fairways are wide enough to allow the players to enjoy themselves. I appreciate KCB for always thinking about us in their series, this shows that they believe in our capacity to host a successful tournament. We look forward to Saturday and we cannot wait to see the overall winners.”