Over 120 golfers will compete in the 12th leg of the ongoing KCB East Africa Golf Tour this Saturday at the nine-hole par 72 Nanyuki Sports Club course off Nanyuki Meru Road.

The amateur tournament is expected to begin at 6:30 am for the morning tee while the afternoon tee is scheduled for 12:30 pm as golfers continue to book their places in the tour’s grand finale scheduled for December 6, 2024.

Two top teams will join other teams from Nairobi, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kericho, Nandi, Kakamega, Mombasa, and Burundi who have already secured their places at the grand finale. The winning team will win Ksh 1 million and a chance to participate in the 2025 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-AM event at the Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

In a bid to enhance the sport, KCB has held two caddie tournaments in Nakuru and Mombasa, with two more legs in the pipeline, during the ongoing KCB East Africa Golf Tour. So far, the competition has reached over 1500 participants and over 500 juniors. Saturday’s action will culminate in a tree planting drive on Sunday and a juniors’ clinic at the same venue, marking significant progress in the Bank’s sustainability agenda.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said, “KCB has been at the forefront of championing for the growth of the sport, our interaction with golfers from Mt. Kenya at the Nanyuki Golf Course further strengthens our unwavering commitment to elevate this game from the grassroots levels.”

Commenting on the course conditions, Captain Anthony Rukwaro of KCB noted, “The course is in pristine condition and our wide fairways offer an amazing opportunity to golfers to enjoy themselves at the course. Additionally, our state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional reception will ensure that participants not only have memorable experiences but also relish their stay, under the gaze of the scenic Mt. Kenya,”