Cedric Konzolo, Jack Songwa, Victor Muhando and Julius Oketch recorded a combined score of 116 points to win the Kakamega leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour. Konzolo, a seasoned golfer, individually carded 41 stableford points to be named the overall winner of the day, beating a large field of over 200 players competition at the regionals.

James Mundia, Kunal Chandaria, Maureen Mundia, and Ivan Poakas claimed the second spot, after returning a combined score of 113 points at the tourney. Thanks to their stellar performance, the two teams have secured their places in the tour’s grand finale slated for December 6 at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

While Kunal Chandaria carded 40 points to clinch the men’s winner award, Lydia Oketch returned 40 stableford points to bag the lady winner award. A. Kitur from Eldoret Golf Club secured the longest drive award in the men’s category, while A. Wanjiku from Kitale Golf Club bagged it in the ladies’ category. Jinja’s Steve Kitamarike claimed the nearest to the pin. Kitale’s Edwin Chesum carded an excellent score of 36 stableford points to win the guest winner award in the competition.

The staff winner award was won by Victor Odendo with 35 points, Eliud Siganga, a regular staff winner settled for second place after returning 29 points. Elvis Mbakaya won the junior winner award.

Speaking after the win, an excited Konzolo said, “I am very eager to represent my home club at the grand finale. We had an amazing four-ball. We challenged each other to play well and that is exactly what we did. The greens were good and the fairways wide enough.”

At the tournament held last weekend, KCB Bank conducted a juniors’ golf clinic on Sunday morning at the same venue. The bank also conducted a tree planting initiative to contribute to environmental conservation efforts through the golf series. The tour will head to Burundi on April 27th, before the Nakuru leg later in May.