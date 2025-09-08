Smirnoff has unveiled its new Spicy Tamarind flavour at the “Unleash Your Edge Fiesta” event in Machakos. The event, held on September 7th, 2025, transformed the Machakos Golf Club into an energetic hub, with thousands of fans celebrating the new product’s unique sweet-sour tang and a hint of heat.
The flavor, which features subtle notes of lime and chili, is designed to match its vivid, eye-catching bottle. The taste profile draws inspiration from popular tamarind-candy culture and has already gained momentum in nightlife scenes across various markets.
The launch party, part of the brand’s “We Do We” campaign, raised the bar for entertainment. The stage was set with explosive sets from DJ Rattihy, KJ the DJ, DJ Buck, and DJ Daqchild. The crowd was kept energized by MC Ndama and MC Claudia Naisabwa, leading up to a series of live performances.
Femi One delivered a powerful set, followed by a surprise appearance from Breeder Lw. The grand finale featured a show-stopping performance by Khaligraph Jones, who had the crowd chanting along to every word.
The Smirnoff Fiesta was not just a product launch; it was a celebration of inclusivity and creativity. Attendees were encouraged to express themselves through bold dance circles and edgy fashion in a space designed to foster genuine connections. Smirnoff also reinforced its commitment to responsible drinking, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.
Davis Changalwa, Senior Brand Manager for Smirnoff, stated, “The launch of Spicy Tamarind is a statement of our promise to bring bigger, bolder experiences to our consumers. Machakos showed up, and seeing thousands celebrate this innovation with us was the greatest reward. This is what Smirnoff stands for: flavor, self-expression, and unforgettable nights.”