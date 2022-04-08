Shares

Over 200 golfers are scheduled to take to the course during this weekend’s 5th leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the Machakos Golf Club. Sunday’s junior contest has attracted 75 participants while Saturday’s corporate event will feature 160 golfers.

The weekend will also feature a junior golf clinic on Sunday where young people from the local area will be introduced to the game.

In the previous event held at Nyanza Golf Club, Nandi-based golfer, Lydia Jebichii emerged victorious becoming the first female golfer to win in the tournament. She joined Nicholas Bundi, Leo Gitonga and Zain Manji, who were the winners of the first three legs in Nanyuki, Limuru and Muthaiga golf club.

The tournament will culminate in a grand finale on August 6, 2022, in Vipingo, Kilifi County, where winners from each leg will battle it out for the top prize. The winners in the junior tournaments will get a chance to attend a one-week bootcamp where they will be taken through the steps of improving their game.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom, had this to say, “We are excited to bring the Safaricom Golf Tour to Machakos County as we continue to try and demystify the sport as one that is accessible to all. Through the tour, we are gradually doing away with the notion that golf is only for the elite by championing inclusivity in the sport. In the long run, we intend to keep providing a platform for young golfers to showcase their talents as we prepare them for even bigger stages.”

Safaricom has invested KES 100 million to ensure the success of the golf tour.