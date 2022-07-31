Shares

Elizabeth Njau, playing off handicap 25, overcame a strong field of 305 players to claim the 14th and the last leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour held at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Course.

The lady golfer maximized every opportunity from her course to card 20 points in the front nine before returning 22 points in the back nine to produce an impressive total of 42 points, beating her closest challengers Wanjiku Maingi and Rebeccah Gikuru on countback.

Mrs. Njau becomes the third lady golfer to win the overall title of Safaricom Golf Tour after Lydia Jebichii, and Alice Awiti won Nyanza and Eldoret legs, respectively. She joins other winners from the past thirteen tournaments to battle it out in the grand finale to be held next week on Saturday 6th, at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

“I am delighted to have beaten 305 players to win the 14th series of the Safaricom golf tour. The course wasn’t easy, it was challenging, but I stayed focused, just playing my normal game and having a good time with my 4 ball. I am equally happy the victory has allowed me to represent my home club in the finals. Though it has come soon, I will take up the task and start practicing immediately and also getting some tips from my club pro as a preparation for the finals scheduled for next week,” said Elizabeth Njau

Wanjiku Maingi claimed the ladies category title as Rebecca settled for the runners up position.

Taking the top prize in the Men’s Category was handicapped 9 home player Dr. Musa Kipingor with 40 Stableford points after beating Kokaiya Pasha on 38 points.

Limuru’s Golf Club lady golfer Ida Njogu scored 40 points in the guests’ section to win the category title.