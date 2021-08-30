Shares

Stephen Okundi of Machakos Golf Club has been crowned the 12th winner of the ongoing 2021 NCBA Golf Series. Stephen topped the leaderboard of his home club’s leg of the just concluded Machakos series.

The NCBA Golf series is a sequence of club tournaments in different clubs with the winners in these events, competing for the overall prize in a grand finale to be held at the end of the year. The tournaments are open to registered club members of the participating clubs.

The 28 handicap golfer carded an impressive round of 46 points to claim the top spot, two points ahead of his nearest challenger, handicap 21 Josephat Mboya, who ended the round with 44 points to claim the men’s winner spot. Veteran golfer General Musomba finished at handicap 15, at bay and in the runner-up spot in the category with 41 points.

In the ladies’ category, handicap 35 Rehema Okal was crowned the winner after she carded a round of 40 points, 9 ahead of handicap 17 Jennifer Mangu who took the runner-up spot with 31 points.

In the juniors’ category, Jayden Okal was crowned winner in the 10-years-and-over-category with 55 points gross, while Myles Mwendwa was winner in the 10-years-and-under-category.

Among the guests, handicap 30 Florence Riungu was crowned the winner with 46 points ahead of handicap 12, David Wahome, who carded a round of 37 points to take the runner-up spot in the category.

Among the staff players, NCBA’s Rahab Thuo, at handicap 34, emerged winner with 45 points. In the nines, Anthony Kariuki and Peter Kimatu were crowned winners in the first and second nine contests with 21 points.

In subsidiary events, Mwongeli Nzioka was the women’s longest drive winner, while Francis Muthiani was the winner in the men’s contest. Nicholas Musau was the nearest-to-the-pin winner, with the best effort award going to Richard Muli with 15 points.

The Machakos Golf Club event was the 13th on the 2021 NCBA Golf Series calendar and took place on the back of a successful two-day junior golf tournament.

95 players participated in the par-72 Machakos Golf Club, with the top 5 finishers booking a place in the Series grand finale slated for December this year at the Karen Country Club.

The next destination is for the series is the par-72 Limuru Country Club on 4th September for the 14th event on the calendar.