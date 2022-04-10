Shares

Simon Kimatu from Machakos was named the overall winner of the fifth leg in a thrilling ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour event held yesterday at the Machakos Golf Club.

Playing off a handicap of 52, Mr. Kimatu scored 18 points in the first nine before returning 26 Stableford points in the second nine. This was courtesy of a single par, two bogeys and fourteen double bogeys to produce a total score of 44 points to enable him to claim the overall winner title in the fifth leg.

Simon Kimatu fended off the challenge from Ben Siro, Nzau Kiatu and D.Wahome in a four-ball tournament after scoring 35, 33 and 26 points, respectively. Mr. Kimatu joins Nicholas Bundi, Leo Gitonga, Zain Manji and Lydia Jebichii, winners of the Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga and Nyanza Golf Tours, respectively to fight it out at Vipingo’s grand finale.

Simon Kimatu, had this to say, “I had a very fantastic experience at the course. The greens were perfect and trained well for the tournament, which enabled me to play very well. This is one of my notable wins this season, and I am excited about it. It now gives me the challenge to start training and preparing for the finals and make sure Machakos golf Club shines in the tour’s grand finale.”

Kimanzi Muthengi clinched the Men’s Category with an excellent score of 44 points. Rhodah Koech posted 39 points to claim the top spot in the Ladies’ Category, ahead of Milka Wanjiku with 35 points.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Hill Kip and Nancy Kariuki were the stars in the men’s and ladies’ categories. Meanwhile, Caroline Thuo shone during the tournament by posting 38 to clinch the Safaricom Staff prize. Taking the nearest to pin prize was George Odhiambo, with John Mwangi winning the overall best 9 category.

The ongoing juniors’ tournament at the facility has drawn 70 young golfers from the region and its environs. The tournament has attracted 60 aspiring junior golfers to the junior golf clinic.

Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talents in the golf sport. The juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country to play Golf.

After Machakos, the tournament heads to Eldoret Golf Club on April 23rd -24th, 2022, before proceeding to the Karen Country Club, May 13th – 14th, 2022.